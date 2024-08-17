When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A Bust

Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on August 17, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

If Einstein was correct that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is insanity, then we assuredly live in insane times.

Here we have Geraldo Rivera, a former talk show host best known for having his nose broken by a chair and boring the entire world with the big reveal of an empty vault. He is also usually a raging Leftist, and even he knows the housing plan unveiled by Kommie-Llama Hamasnik is a bad idea.

'The nine scariest words in the English language are I'm from the government, and I'm here to help." - Ronald Reagan.

**Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac -- HAVE LEFT THE CHAT

The short answer is it can't, and they know it can't. They hope no one catches on before November.

In the words of Nancy Pelosi, 'We can do this the easy way or the hard way.'

Hello, 911. We want to report a murder. 

It's almost like they're doing it intentionally. 

They wouldn't do that, would they?

RIGHT?!

This, too, shall pass or something ...

Ahem, #Kamunism 

So wait, You're saying she stole this too!?

This is where this writer leaves you, dear readers. Remember, ultimately, the choice is yours, but The Fates are increasingly making the choice binary. You can choose freedom and capitalism, or you can choose subjection and #Kamunism.

Choose wisely.

