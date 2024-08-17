When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A Bust

If Einstein was correct that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is insanity, then we assuredly live in insane times.

VP Harris is right it’s the American dream to own your own home. But careful what you wish for. Remember 2008 when millions got homes they could not afford? It broke banks and nearly the system. How would gifting everyone a $25,000 down payment affect inflation and the economy? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 17, 2024

Here we have Geraldo Rivera, a former talk show host best known for having his nose broken by a chair and boring the entire world with the big reveal of an empty vault. He is also usually a raging Leftist, and even he knows the housing plan unveiled by Kommie-Llama Hamasnik is a bad idea.

It’s a bad idea. Plus if I were selling my house, the price just went up by at least $25k since I know govt is giving out $$$ — Michael (@michael_esq1) August 17, 2024

'The nine scariest words in the English language are I'm from the government, and I'm here to help." - Ronald Reagan.

The Harris/Walz plan to subsidize down payments will increase the deficit, inflation and foreclosures. It’s a bad deal for America. — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) August 17, 2024

**Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac -- HAVE LEFT THE CHAT

How can the economy possibly absorb an additional $1.7T of deficit spending? — The Anonymous Source/AmYisraelChai (@mgreenberg512) August 17, 2024

The short answer is it can't, and they know it can't. They hope no one catches on before November.

Much easier to follow good economic policy and have interest rates back down and cut regulations for the construction industry but sure they will try communist policies like many other countries and fail and make people suffer until we go back to conservative policies — Amy (@sweetamy999) August 17, 2024

In the words of Nancy Pelosi, 'We can do this the easy way or the hard way.'

Well you should have thought of that before supporting Harris. — Captain Dylan Hunt, USS Excalibur (Jeffmw )🇺🇸✝️ (@Jeffmw) August 17, 2024

Hello, 911. We want to report a murder.

Nothing to see here. They are bankrupting the country and the American people.

A financial collapse is inevitable the way the govt. spends what they don't have. — Coffee ☕️and 🙄eye rolls (@tippy_doodle) August 17, 2024

It's almost like they're doing it intentionally.

It's a disaster plan ,it's part of their destroy America plan !

Wake up people! — CJ WALDON (@cj_waldon87655) August 17, 2024

They wouldn't do that, would they?

Wait, is Geraldo having a valid conservative thought? — ChuckFreedom (@ChuckFreedomII) August 17, 2024

RIGHT?!

OMG. Geraldo has started speaking truth again. Is his TDS in remission? — Artowarrior (@artowarrior) August 17, 2024

This, too, shall pass or something ...

It's called communism — Sofyan Markarma (@JohannesSofyan) August 17, 2024

Ahem, #Kamunism

I asked Grok a series of questions on this topic an hour ago, comparing the Harris and RFKjr proposals. You might find Grok’s answers useful. https://t.co/hhBECkkonF — Eirik Iverson (@EirikIverson) August 17, 2024

So wait, You're saying she stole this too!?

This is where this writer leaves you, dear readers. Remember, ultimately, the choice is yours, but The Fates are increasingly making the choice binary. You can choose freedom and capitalism, or you can choose subjection and #Kamunism.

Choose wisely.