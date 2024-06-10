'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Biden & Kamala Heckled, Trump's a Fighter, Fetterman vs Progressives!
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S....
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT...
'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists...
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...
The Biden Campaign Thinks This Ad Makes TRUMP Look Bad? (Projection Alert!)
CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israe...
Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X...

OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet Bombs Him With Facts

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on June 10, 2024

Joe Biden is struggling with many constituent groups that Democrats critically count on to be able to win elections. We've written extensively on Twitchy about his struggles with minorities, including Latino and black voters. 

Advertisement

There is another group that Biden is struggling with, however, and that is young voters. Recent polling shows that Biden and Donald Trump are actually TIED among young voters, which is a disaster for Democrats. 

The main reason for this, of course, is that even young voters can see the disaster Biden had made of the country, particularly the economy. There is also some truth to the fact that many young people today may not be nearly as 'woke' as Democrats would like them to be. 

But another reason might be that the Gen Z 'influencers' on the payroll of Democrats to boost their candidate couldn't possibly be more cringe.  Twitchy readers know all about Harry Sisson, Chris Mowrey, Olivia Julianna, and Victor Shi. Their main talent seems to be getting ratioed on Twitter for their hilariously awful takes. 

One name you might be less familiar with is Luke Beasley, a 21-year-old YouTuber who is just as cringeworthy as all of the names listed above. We haven't covered him too often at Twitchy because Beasley doesn't have a huge following on Twitter. On YouTube, however, he's got about half a million followers. 

We're not sure what he says in his videos on that platform, but he sure seems to like yellow arrows a lot: 

Yikes. That's a little sketchy, kid. 

Yesterday, Beasley decided to set aside his yellow arrows and Impact font to try to convince Twitter how great Biden was doing in all the polls. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

LOL. Did you notice something missing from Beasley's tweet? Twitter did. 

The source, we're pretty sure, was 'Trust me, bro.'

Of course, Beasley HAD no source for his claim, he just assumed everyone would take his word for it. 

Yeah, no. 

A huge ratio and tons of receipts later, Twitter had told Beasley in no uncertain terms to take his hilariously bad gaslighting act back to YouTube. 

Enjoy. 

Advertisement

Oof, oof, and OOF! 

Things were not going well for Beasley and they only got worse.  

Ahem, we can neither confirm nor deny that claim, but we know there's a reason 'Do the Biden' is a new trend on social media. 

LOL. 

Hey, don't rule out either one. Both idiots and the deceased are core parts of the Democrat base. 

See? 

Suffice it to say, no one was buying what Beasley was selling. 

Advertisement

It might be intervention time for Beasley. Give him a safe space where people who love him can tell him to stop getting high and posting cringe on Twitter.

Seriously. The DNC should demand their money back if this is the level of propaganda they're getting from their Gen Z 'influencers.' 

OK, that is just CREEEEEEEPY. Ugh. We have to delouse now.

HAHAHA. Now, THAT is a very real possibility. Assuming Biden doesn't write in 'Corn Pop' when he votes in November. 

Advertisement

BOOM. 

No, it doesn't work anymore. But Beasley is too young or too dumb to realize it (probably both). 

There's very little question that this will be a close election. We're not sure a landslide in an American presidential election -- like Nixon in '72 or Reagan in '84 -- is even possible anymore. 

And while everyone's opinions of both candidates are pretty well established by now, there is always the possibility that there will be an event that could turn the tide. But it's difficult to imagine any event that would turn it in Biden's favor. 

Given all of that, we're not surprised at the continued gaslighting. We expect it to come in full force from Democrats between now and November. 

But wow, they really need to get some people who are better at it than Luke Beasley and his Gen Z cohorts. Because this was just embarrassing. 

Tags: BIDEN FAIL POLLS 2024 ELECTION GEN-Z

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Doug P.
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)
Sam J.
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage
Sam J.
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S. America
Doug P.
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement