Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 27, 2024
Twitter

The Biden White House held its annual "Garden Brunch" Saturday, and among the distinguished guests was Dr. Anthony Fauci. It doesn't look like anyone was wearing a mask or social distancing.

The Biden campaign's Youth Engagement Coordinator, Victor Shi, was there and said what an honor it was to meet with a national treasure like Fauci, the man who funded the gain-of-function research that led to COVID-19 escaping from a lab. That will ensure the Gen Z vote.

We're not sure how this photo is going to engage the youth. Why is Fauci even walking free, let alone at the White House?

***

