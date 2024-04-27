Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci

The Biden White House held its annual "Garden Brunch" Saturday, and among the distinguished guests was Dr. Anthony Fauci. It doesn't look like anyone was wearing a mask or social distancing.

The Biden campaign's Youth Engagement Coordinator, Victor Shi, was there and said what an honor it was to meet with a national treasure like Fauci, the man who funded the gain-of-function research that led to COVID-19 escaping from a lab. That will ensure the Gen Z vote.

Honored to have met a true hero & national treasure this morning. Dr. Fauci embodies what public service is supposed to mean — & I’m so deeply grateful for all he has done to keep us safe & healthy. pic.twitter.com/ToOEj2oGEn — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 27, 2024

Wow, you're honored to meet the largest serial killer in the history of America. — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 27, 2024

He’s a corrupt, lying, tiny little shitbag. But I’m sure he’s a hero to most leftists. — Captain Caveman (@BenHardee) April 27, 2024

Are you kidding? He lied about gain of function research. This man tested experimental drugs on beagles. This man is responsible for covid and the vaccines.



Fauci lied, and millions died. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 27, 2024

One day you'll regret posting this picture. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) April 27, 2024

Hero and national treasure? You understand that’s Anthony Fauci right? — Joshua Bazzle (@joshuabbazzle) April 27, 2024

He’s literally a murderer but okay — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 27, 2024

Hope you visit him when he's behind bars serving several life terms for crimes against humanity. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) April 27, 2024

This photo will haunt you in the years that come. Guaranteed. 😂 — Matthew Mc. (@mcmatt84) April 27, 2024

Imagine thinking Josef Mengele is a hero. — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) April 27, 2024

Lucifer personified. — Ninasdolcevida (@ninasdolcevida) April 27, 2024

What a sad, scared, tiny little man. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) April 27, 2024

Fauci is a monster — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) April 27, 2024

How much did he pay you for this? Just curious — @CAPEOO7✝🇺🇸 (@CAPEOO7) April 27, 2024

Are you serious right now? — Ryan Chappel (@RyanChappel15) April 27, 2024

One of the most pathetic displays of CCP-like worship and propaganda on X today. Well done, Comrade — The Right King Todd (@RightKingTodd) April 27, 2024

If by public service you mean population control — I don't make truth I just spit it (@atomikdreams) April 27, 2024

I guess someone has to keep the lie alive. Might as well be you. — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) April 27, 2024

You are the company you keep. And in this case it is an egotistical, arrogant, narcissistic liar who should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. And in case you’re wondering, it’s not a compliment. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) April 27, 2024

That man you're standing next to caused harm and loss to the world on a scale similar to some of history's worst dictators. — Jer (@McOorah) April 27, 2024

Shi is a paid tool that will say anything if he's getting paid. — Ger (@StargazerGer) April 27, 2024

You need a booster. — Shopdogg2🍊🇮🇱 (@Shopdogg2) April 27, 2024

We're not sure how this photo is going to engage the youth. Why is Fauci even walking free, let alone at the White House?

