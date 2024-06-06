Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks He's Got MAGA THIS Time

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on June 06, 2024

Biden can't be an overtly corrupt wannabe dictator dismissing the law left and right and weaponizing the DOJ against his political enemies, he SAID he wouldn't!

Case closed! Game over man. There's nothing more to debate!

At least according to his biggest fan ever in all of history, Harry Sisson.

You got us Harry. There's no coming back from that one. Might as well pack it all up now.

Wait, did he really just say 'riddle me this?'

Normally we don't condone such petty personal insults, but in this rare case, we'll allow it.

Oh, watch out everyone! This guy gets it!

But guys, he SAID he would honor the law. Just like he did when the Supreme Court told him he couldn't just wave student loans away.

Wait.

You cannot convince this author Harry isn't just an aged-down AI of Keith Olbermann and he's going to give up the act in another four years.

Poor Harry isn't aware of a lot of things.

This is obvious right? Obvious to everyone?

Right?

What can we say?

He got us. There is no recovering after this loss Republicans. It's over.

Boomity.

Wait.

Is anyone else seeing Harry in a green onesie covered in question marks? Jim Carrey style?

Well, that's an image we'll never get out of our heads!

