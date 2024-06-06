Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks He's Got MAGA THIS Time

Biden can't be an overtly corrupt wannabe dictator dismissing the law left and right and weaponizing the DOJ against his political enemies, he SAID he wouldn't!

Case closed! Game over man. There's nothing more to debate!

At least according to his biggest fan ever in all of history, Harry Sisson.

Riddle me this MAGA: how has Biden weaponized the Justice Department if his own son is on trial and he’s saying he will not pardon him if convicted? Your whole argument kinda crumbles, doesn’t it? Embarrassing, — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 6, 2024

You got us Harry. There's no coming back from that one. Might as well pack it all up now.

Wait, did he really just say 'riddle me this?'

Let’s revisit this post if Hunter Biden gets convicted and thrown in jail.



The same applies for Merrick Garland.



Until then, put the pacifier back in your mouth and stfu. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 6, 2024

Because Briben knows nothing is going to happen to his son you clown and since he knows nothing will happen to him, he just gaslights people with the whole I will not pardon him. That is why. The argument doesn’t crumble. It stands, you loser. — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) June 6, 2024

Normally we don't condone such petty personal insults, but in this rare case, we'll allow it.

If MAGA cared about the facts and truth they wouldn’t be Trump supporters. — OBX Jen 🗳️💙🇺🇸 (@OBXJEN) June 6, 2024

Oh, watch out everyone! This guy gets it!

Riddle me this, how is misuses of government funds, hiding mishandled classified material, and smelling children not a govt. prosecutors main focus of holding unbiased accountability? Biden is held responsible for absolutely nothing ever, but only his son is?!🤌 https://t.co/V8CtQo2w0V — Joshua Christie (@Iron_Critic) June 6, 2024

But guys, he SAID he would honor the law. Just like he did when the Supreme Court told him he couldn't just wave student loans away.

Wait.

Imagine being this guy in real life. You’re like 21 and tweeting “riddle me this MAGA” https://t.co/BoQTW36ofY — Sully 🇺🇸 (@SullyFootball) June 6, 2024

You cannot convince this author Harry isn't just an aged-down AI of Keith Olbermann and he's going to give up the act in another four years.

Harry isn't smart enough to know biden is fully aware of the outcome. Poor child... https://t.co/F2E0dmsok1 — ProAmerican1st (INFINITY MAGA FORCE) (@ProAmerican1st) June 6, 2024

Poor Harry isn't aware of a lot of things.

The Hunter Biden trial is a smoke screen. It’s designed to make the prosecution of Trump appear nonpartisan, yet the outcome of the Hunter trial doesn’t matter because Joe Biden can & will pardon him. The trial’s timing is no coincidence: right after the Trump conviction, but set https://t.co/Tpq9B6MtXn — omoge blogtv (@omogemue) June 6, 2024

This is obvious right? Obvious to everyone?

Right?

What can we say?

He got us. There is no recovering after this loss Republicans. It's over.

Boomity.

Wait.

Is anyone else seeing Harry in a green onesie covered in question marks? Jim Carrey style?

Well, that's an image we'll never get out of our heads!