Division, Hate, and Racism Pay VERY Well: End Wokeness Exposes Salaries of DEI Staff at UVA

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on March 07, 2024
Meme / screenshot

DEI has destroyed American colleges and universities. It infects many other institutions, of course, but the evidence is rapidly mounting about how destructive it is and has been to our education system. 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' have made colleges abandon merit and academic rigor in favor of a woke agenda that has nothing to do with teaching students HOW to think, and everything to do with ordering them WHAT to think. 

Of course, it also promotes mediocrity (at best) which has been exposed over and over in recent months, from Harvard University hiring a president, Claudine Gay, who was a plagiarist with no significant academic credentials, to the recent exposures of DEI corruption at UCLA and Duke medical schools. MEDICAL SCHOOLS. And just the other day, even Harvard's 'Chief Diversity Officer' was revealed to be a serial plagiarist. Columbia University's CDO as well.

With all of this coming to light, you would think that other colleges and universities would be backing WAY off of their DEI agendas. In Florida, Ben Sasse just fired ALL of the DEI staff at the University of Florida

Don't tell that to the University of Virginia though. They are still proud of their DEI corruption. UVA's Assistant Vice President for Equity and Inclusive Excellence with the Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (how is that even a title?) recorded videos where she talked about the 'toxicity of whiteness.' 

Because DEI and its adherents are also racist AF.

But guess what? It turns out that being an unqualified, racist exemplar of mediocrity and division pays REALLY well. Yesterday, End Wokeness posted the salaries of the DEI staff at UVA, and ... wow. Just ... wow.

Rachel Spraker? That hate-filled Assistant Vice President of Word Salad that we mentioned above? She makes a cool quarter million per year in salary and benefits. The top DEI staff at UVA? Half a million or more.

And, as End Wokeness mentioned, UVA is a public university, which means taxpayers are partially funding these charlatans. 

Someone needs to put these salaries on the desks of Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Because that cannot be allowed to continue. 

We're big fans of Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares, but they do need to address this. And soon. 

Yep, that's pretty much all DEI is. It's thinly veiled Marxism, which always -- every single time -- just boils down to oppressors versus oppressed. And DEI gets to decide and define who the 'oppressors' are. (Careful though, because that definition could change from day to day ... or from hour to hour.) 

Oh, racism pays very, very well. Always has. Joy Reid makes $2 million a year from MSNBC and Al Sharpton makes several hundred thousand in salary from the network (and that's not even counting how much he pays himself from his 'charity'). 

See how easy that is? Now you're getting the hang of it, Tim Young. 

DEI also means DIE, because no society can support that insanity and remain viable. 

Correction: incompetent racism. 

Oh, and if you think UVA is an outlier along with the other 'elite' universities, think again. Here are the numbers from Ohio State, another public university. 

We'd say they deserve to lose to Michigan, except we're pretty sure the DEI expenditures in Ann Arbor are even higher than that. 

We'll take your word for it, Dr. Swain. But please show them to Youngkin. 

What is happening in Florida with Ben Sasse, and with Chris Rufo at New College of Florida, needs to spread across the country. 

Like we said, 'Vice President of Word Salad.' Pretty sweet gig if you can get it. 

Thomas Jefferson is rolling over in his grave. 

The Foo is wise. And so is her daughter. Follow the advice of our managing editor, parents. You and your children tell these woke schools to take a hike until all DEI programs are abolished and staff fired, and they return to their missions of academic achievement, intellectual curiosity and integrity, and meritocracy. 

Until they do, they are not worth your money. Or your children's money. Or going into debt for them while they get filthy rich off of you to preach hate and division.

***

