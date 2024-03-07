Division, Hate, and Racism Pay VERY Well: End Wokeness Exposes Salaries of DEI Staff at UVA

DEI has destroyed American colleges and universities. It infects many other institutions, of course, but the evidence is rapidly mounting about how destructive it is and has been to our education system. 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' have made colleges abandon merit and academic rigor in favor of a woke agenda that has nothing to do with teaching students HOW to think, and everything to do with ordering them WHAT to think.

Of course, it also promotes mediocrity (at best) which has been exposed over and over in recent months, from Harvard University hiring a president, Claudine Gay, who was a plagiarist with no significant academic credentials, to the recent exposures of DEI corruption at UCLA and Duke medical schools. MEDICAL SCHOOLS. And just the other day, even Harvard's 'Chief Diversity Officer' was revealed to be a serial plagiarist. Columbia University's CDO as well.

With all of this coming to light, you would think that other colleges and universities would be backing WAY off of their DEI agendas. In Florida, Ben Sasse just fired ALL of the DEI staff at the University of Florida.

Don't tell that to the University of Virginia though. They are still proud of their DEI corruption. UVA's Assistant Vice President for Equity and Inclusive Excellence with the Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (how is that even a title?) recorded videos where she talked about the 'toxicity of whiteness.'

Because DEI and its adherents are also racist AF.

But guess what? It turns out that being an unqualified, racist exemplar of mediocrity and division pays REALLY well. Yesterday, End Wokeness posted the salaries of the DEI staff at UVA, and ... wow. Just ... wow.

Holy shlit. Look at how much the DEI staff at UVA makes. Funded by our tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/8EhR1s9SUG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2024

Yes, the numbers are real: https://t.co/2SrNNIzXwR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2024

Rachel Spraker? That hate-filled Assistant Vice President of Word Salad that we mentioned above? She makes a cool quarter million per year in salary and benefits. The top DEI staff at UVA? Half a million or more.

And, as End Wokeness mentioned, UVA is a public university, which means taxpayers are partially funding these charlatans.

The DEI staff at UVA cost you/we the taxpayers almost $3 million.



That’s the salary of 10 people.



The rounded price to attend UVA is $30k.

Rather than hire and pay these useless folks, 100 students could receive full-ride scholarships. https://t.co/s0vGvRGri3 — Tandy (@dantypo) March 7, 2024

Someone needs to put these salaries on the desks of Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Because that cannot be allowed to continue.

Hey @GovernorVA when are you going to finally do something about ending DEI in our colleges, universities, and K12 schools? https://t.co/xZsi3tLm2f — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) March 6, 2024

We're big fans of Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares, but they do need to address this. And soon.

I'm sure it's a tough job.

-Brown people good, white people bad, & the bad brownies are mentally white.

-Dismantle systemic this and disrupt systemic that.

-Words are violence, but actual violence in support of the cause is liberation.

-Fried chicken is a hate crime. https://t.co/2xLZeuuGvm — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) March 7, 2024

Yep, that's pretty much all DEI is. It's thinly veiled Marxism, which always -- every single time -- just boils down to oppressors versus oppressed. And DEI gets to decide and define who the 'oppressors' are. (Careful though, because that definition could change from day to day ... or from hour to hour.)

Who said racism doesn't pay? https://t.co/O5BYq4b68j — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 6, 2024

Oh, racism pays very, very well. Always has. Joy Reid makes $2 million a year from MSNBC and Al Sharpton makes several hundred thousand in salary from the network (and that's not even counting how much he pays himself from his 'charity').

Men can get pregnant and white people are bad!



Ok, now pay me $400k! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 6, 2024

See how easy that is? Now you're getting the hang of it, Tim Young.

DEI needs to DIE. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 7, 2024

DEI also means DIE, because no society can support that insanity and remain viable.

Correction: incompetent racism.

Oh, and if you think UVA is an outlier along with the other 'elite' universities, think again. Here are the numbers from Ohio State, another public university.

🤓🤓🤓



Ohio State spends over $20 million per year on DEI salaries, according 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/uZPNYBhpyC — Drake Slayer (@drakeslayer100) March 6, 2024

We'd say they deserve to lose to Michigan, except we're pretty sure the DEI expenditures in Ann Arbor are even higher than that.

You should see Virginia Tech’s numbers. https://t.co/x3dVKYEvsi — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) March 6, 2024

We'll take your word for it, Dr. Swain. But please show them to Youngkin.

Smiles in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Zd9pSmo2kF — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 6, 2024

What is happening in Florida with Ben Sasse, and with Chris Rufo at New College of Florida, needs to spread across the country.

The maxim holds true that the longer the title the less vital the role of the individual will be.



Then there is "Senior Assistant Dean of DEI"

Guaranteed that nothing of import gets accomplished in their office. https://t.co/OedRiic6xH — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) March 7, 2024

Like we said, 'Vice President of Word Salad.' Pretty sweet gig if you can get it.

Grats UVA you are now a national scale embarrassment to Virginia https://t.co/bviUkXacZt — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 6, 2024

Thomas Jefferson is rolling over in his grave.

UVa - my 2x Alma-Mater - has become a woke hellhole. Donors and parents who pay, what, $22K? in-state tuition are insane to prop up this nonsense. https://t.co/AAx5pcVQ6C — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 6, 2024

I’m officially really glad our daughter told UVA to shove their waitlist. https://t.co/RvpWk5y0Mx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 6, 2024

The Foo is wise. And so is her daughter. Follow the advice of our managing editor, parents. You and your children tell these woke schools to take a hike until all DEI programs are abolished and staff fired, and they return to their missions of academic achievement, intellectual curiosity and integrity, and meritocracy.

Until they do, they are not worth your money. Or your children's money. Or going into debt for them while they get filthy rich off of you to preach hate and division.

