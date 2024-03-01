NOT Happening: 'Advisers' Say Older People Should Get Another COVID Shot, Get Resounding...
Not Just Harvard: Columbia University Diversity Officer Plagiarized Dissertation From Wikipedia

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 01, 2024
AngieArtist

It wasn't just ousted Harvard president Claudine Gay who got caught plagiarizing her academic work. She and another Harvard administrator, DEI administrator Shirley Greene, were discovered to have plagiarized.

For most students, accusations and evidence of plagiarism would spell a swift end to their academic career or -- at a minimum -- failing a class or other consequences. Because plagiarism used to be a serious offense in academica.

Now it's just part of the culture, apparently:

More from Free Beacon:

The chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer of Columbia University's medical school, Alade McKen, plagiarized extensively in his doctoral dissertation, lifting entire pages of material, without attribution, from sources that include Wikipedia, according to a complaint submitted to the university on Wednesday.

The allegations implicate approximately a fifth of McKen's 163-page dissertation, "'UBUNTU' I am because we are: A case study examining the experiences of an African-centered Rites of Passage program within a community-based organization," submitted to Iowa State University's School of Education in 2021. More than two of those pages are a near-verbatim facsimile of Wikipedia's entry on "Afrocentric education," which is not cited anywhere in the dissertation.

Who steals from Wikipedia?

The worst part is you just have to cite your sources.

But, again, who steals from Wikipedia?

We'd be livid if someone stole from our work without citing us.

This isn't just an oversight and a missed citation. It's intentionally stealing other's work without giving them credit.

It is plagiarism. Any college syllabus would say as such, and outline the penalties for it.

Pages. Worth.

It's a very long thread, and worth the read.

Oh, absolutely.

Certain groups will get a pass on plagiarism. Because DEI.

Because they don't have an original idea of their own.

Nailed it.

And they use their DEI positions to wield tremendous power and control over people, including influencing public policy.

And it's all based on fraud.

We're shocked. Shocked, we tell you.

The DEI crowd does more to hurt the people it says it wants to 'help' than anyone could. By putting unqualified people in positions to increase 'diversity' (without consideration of merit or skill), they're making normal people question any hire: is it on merit or is it on diversity? This is a tremendous disservice to the men and women who work hard to achieve success.

And then to have the DEI administrators stealing work from others and presenting it as their own. That's just a *chef's kiss*, really.

Because they wouldn't cut it.

Plagiarizing one-fifth of your dissertation proves that.

Total mystery. We may never figure it out.

***

Tags: COLLEGE HARVARD PLAGIARISM DEI CLAUDINE GAY

