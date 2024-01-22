Shocker! The AP Finally Admits Ex Harvard President Claudine Gay Had a Plagiarism Problem

The Associated Press is apparently catching up to what the rest of the world knew weeks ago. They are finally admitting there was problems with Claudine Gay's work. Try to hide your shock!

Advertisement

Plagiarism probe finds some problems with former Harvard president Claudine Gay's work https://t.co/7ISHvBP9rT — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has shed fresh light on the ongoing investigation into plagiarism accusations against former president Claudine Gay, including that an independent body recommended a broader review after substantiating some of the complaints. In a letter Friday to a congressional committee, Harvard said it learned of the plagiarism allegations against its first Black female president on Oct. 24 from a New York Post reporter. The school reached out to several authors whom Gay is accused of plagiarizing and none objected to her language, it said. Harvard then appointed the independent body, which focused on two of Gay’s articles published in 2012 and 2017. It concluded they “are both sophisticated and original,” and found “virtually no evidence of intentional claiming of findings” that were not her own.

Harvard now admitting that its whole defense of Claudine Gay was bogus. Whoops! https://t.co/xmu29KKlar — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 22, 2024

Rufo tried to tell them months ago.

You're supposed to report CURRENT events, AP. https://t.co/9oWOV0A6kK — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 22, 2024

RIght? The rest of America knew this weeks ago.

Suddenly, the problem isn't conservatives.

They ignored it as long as possible https://t.co/NrTNGRC4Cm — Brandi Koontz (@bfkoontz) January 22, 2024

Until the very last minute.

Literally everyone with a brain.

Y'all 3 weeks late https://t.co/SHrnpX5qd2 — Queen LaDeefa, JD (@It_Aint__ME) January 22, 2024

Minimally.

Would you look at that! AP went all racist white supremacy talking points! I thought plagiarism was only bad if you weren’t Claudine Gay? 🤔 https://t.co/IYCtraDxjp — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) January 23, 2024

Advertisement

That was so mean of them.

Correct Headline: Claudine Gay plagiarized and failed out of the easiest job in the world. — Charlie Vigon (@CharlieVigon) January 22, 2024

An accurate distillation of this whole affair. Look at that!

I was going to slam this soft headline, but at least you didn’t blame conservatives this time. pic.twitter.com/CirhJlE9Ti — Speak Truth & Raise Hell (@SpeakTruthAndRH) January 22, 2024

It's important to celebrate the little wins.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























