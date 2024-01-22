Shocker! The AP Finally Admits Ex Harvard President Claudine Gay Had a Plagiarism Problem

The Associated Press is apparently catching up to what the rest of the world knew weeks ago. They are finally admitting there was problems with Claudine Gay's work. Try to hide your shock!
Plagiarism probe finds some problems with former Harvard president Claudine Gay's work https://t.co/7ISHvBP9rT— The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2024
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has shed fresh light on the ongoing investigation into plagiarism accusations against former president Claudine Gay, including that an independent body recommended a broader review after substantiating some of the complaints.
In a letter Friday to a congressional committee, Harvard said it learned of the plagiarism allegations against its first Black female president on Oct. 24 from a New York Post reporter. The school reached out to several authors whom Gay is accused of plagiarizing and none objected to her language, it said.
Harvard then appointed the independent body, which focused on two of Gay’s articles published in 2012 and 2017. It concluded they “are both sophisticated and original,” and found “virtually no evidence of intentional claiming of findings” that were not her own.
Harvard now admitting that its whole defense of Claudine Gay was bogus. Whoops! https://t.co/xmu29KKlar— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 22, 2024
Rufo tried to tell them months ago.
https://t.co/pzCx2bwMCo pic.twitter.com/NmIg4fYWKX— Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 22, 2024
The problem: plagiarism https://t.co/FbeE9rBW54— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 22, 2024
You're supposed to report CURRENT events, AP. https://t.co/9oWOV0A6kK— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 22, 2024
RIght? The rest of America knew this weeks ago.
AP meet the AP https://t.co/lxghejog83 pic.twitter.com/YOgtqFggSB— brit (@pashedmotatos) January 22, 2024
Suddenly, the problem isn't conservatives.
They ignored it as long as possible https://t.co/NrTNGRC4Cm— Brandi Koontz (@bfkoontz) January 22, 2024
Until the very last minute.
Who'd have guessed 🤔🤨 https://t.co/vi89CWpNjk— NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) January 22, 2024
Literally everyone with a brain.
https://t.co/8KFYI20mz2 pic.twitter.com/vlh18hwsNh— Abolish Public Education (@AbolishPublicEd) January 22, 2024
Y'all 3 weeks late https://t.co/SHrnpX5qd2— Queen LaDeefa, JD (@It_Aint__ME) January 22, 2024
Minimally.
Would you look at that! AP went all racist white supremacy talking points! I thought plagiarism was only bad if you weren’t Claudine Gay? 🤔 https://t.co/IYCtraDxjp— Kathleen (@Calibamawife) January 23, 2024
That was so mean of them.
Correct Headline: Claudine Gay plagiarized and failed out of the easiest job in the world.— Charlie Vigon (@CharlieVigon) January 22, 2024
An accurate distillation of this whole affair. Look at that!
I was going to slam this soft headline, but at least you didn’t blame conservatives this time. pic.twitter.com/CirhJlE9Ti— Speak Truth & Raise Hell (@SpeakTruthAndRH) January 22, 2024
It's important to celebrate the little wins.
