Shocker! The AP Finally Admits Ex Harvard President Claudine Gay Had a Plagiarism Problem

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:20 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Associated Press is apparently catching up to what the rest of the world knew weeks ago. They are finally admitting there was problems with Claudine Gay's work. Try to hide your shock!

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has shed fresh light on the ongoing investigation into plagiarism accusations against former president Claudine Gay, including that an independent body recommended a broader review after substantiating some of the complaints.

In a letter Friday to a congressional committee, Harvard said it learned of the plagiarism allegations against its first Black female president on Oct. 24 from a New York Post reporter. The school reached out to several authors whom Gay is accused of plagiarizing and none objected to her language, it said.

Harvard then appointed the independent body, which focused on two of Gay’s articles published in 2012 and 2017. It concluded they “are both sophisticated and original,” and found “virtually no evidence of intentional claiming of findings” that were not her own.

Rufo tried to tell them months ago. 

RIght? The rest of America knew this weeks ago. 

Suddenly, the problem isn't conservatives.

Until the very last minute.

Literally everyone with a brain.

Minimally.

That was so mean of them.

An accurate distillation of this whole affair. Look at that!

It's important to celebrate the little wins.

