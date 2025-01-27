Jesuit Priest Wants Us to Remember Jesus Was a Refugee

VIP
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy

This editor isn't Catholic, but his wife converted to Catholicism, and he's raised his two children in the Catholic Church, sending them to Catholic schools. Our own Amy Curtis writes quite a bit about Catholicism, particularly our woke pope, Pope Francis, and the billions of dollars sent to Catholic NGOs to resettle "refugees." And then we have the stories today about the United States Council of Catholic Bishops and its reaction to Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance laying the smackdown on them in his interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan. Resettling "refugees" is big business, and business was good with Joe Biden's open border.

X doesn't appear to be a solid substitute for traditional Mass. Instead, we had clips like this one of James Martin talking about how Mary, Joesph, and Jesus were refugees. Watch long enough to see him hold up the artwork of the holy family depicted as modern-day illegal immigrants at the border.

He has a Community Note pending:

While Jesus, Mary, and Joseph fled to Egypt, they remained within the Roman Empire, similar to moving between provinces. Their situation is more comparable to relocating within a country like the U.S., not crossing international borders as refugees.

This editor has written a few posts on Jesus recently. One Presbyterian Church pastor said that today, Jesus would be an abortion clinic escort. A Texas state representative claimed that "if Donald Trump and J.D. Vance met Jesus today, they would ridicule him as a single, childless hippie." Matthew Dowd claimed that Jesus today would be referred to as a "groomer." The New York Times celebrated Christmas Eve 2024 by reminding us that Jesus came from a dysfunctional family. Progressives certainly have a lot of hot takes on Jesus.

Has Martin heard about the "refugees" that ICE is currently rounding up? The White House put out a thread earlier of some of the "model citizens" that have been arrested so far, including convicted murderers and child rapists. Pulling the "Jesus" card isn't going to work.

Well said.

