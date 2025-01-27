Jesuit Priest Wants Us to Remember Jesus Was a Refugee

This editor isn't Catholic, but his wife converted to Catholicism, and he's raised his two children in the Catholic Church, sending them to Catholic schools. Our own Amy Curtis writes quite a bit about Catholicism, particularly our woke pope, Pope Francis, and the billions of dollars sent to Catholic NGOs to resettle "refugees." And then we have the stories today about the United States Council of Catholic Bishops and its reaction to Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance laying the smackdown on them in his interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan. Resettling "refugees" is big business, and business was good with Joe Biden's open border.

X doesn't appear to be a solid substitute for traditional Mass. Instead, we had clips like this one of James Martin talking about how Mary, Joesph, and Jesus were refugees. Watch long enough to see him hold up the artwork of the holy family depicted as modern-day illegal immigrants at the border.

Don't forget that Jesus was once a refugee. So were Mary and Joseph. pic.twitter.com/iVjIYgpz5D — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 27, 2025

He has a Community Note pending:

While Jesus, Mary, and Joseph fled to Egypt, they remained within the Roman Empire, similar to moving between provinces. Their situation is more comparable to relocating within a country like the U.S., not crossing international borders as refugees.

This editor has written a few posts on Jesus recently. One Presbyterian Church pastor said that today, Jesus would be an abortion clinic escort. A Texas state representative claimed that "if Donald Trump and J.D. Vance met Jesus today, they would ridicule him as a single, childless hippie." Matthew Dowd claimed that Jesus today would be referred to as a "groomer." The New York Times celebrated Christmas Eve 2024 by reminding us that Jesus came from a dysfunctional family. Progressives certainly have a lot of hot takes on Jesus.

This is pseudo-historical bunk. — streiff (@streiffredstate) January 27, 2025

Nobody has an objection to a refugee. You know this. Someone fleeing for their lives from people trying to kill them must be rendered aid.



But this means you go to the next country over...not travel from Africa to Mexico and then into Texas. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 27, 2025

Economic migrants are not refugees — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) January 27, 2025

And Mary and Joseph were traveling to Bethlem in accordance with the law in order to register with the authorities. They were not criminal aliens, they were law abiding parents-to-be.



There's a bigger lesson there, Father. — Attas (@TxRecon1) January 27, 2025

... who returned to their home as soon as possible.



Remember that we also render to Caesar what is Caesar's as the political environment... — Blad (@tlindblad) January 27, 2025

Are you sure you're a priest? Because I'm pretty sure he wasn't a 'refugee' in any conventional sense. — Johnny Silverhand 🦾 (@WyrmStar) January 27, 2025

Deporting child predators, r@pists and mvrderers is bad bc you’re claiming Jesus was a refugee. That’s not going to fly. Also we’re cutting off the $ to the Catholic charities, find another way to traffic the illegal kids. We’re done with this BS. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 27, 2025

Has Martin heard about the "refugees" that ICE is currently rounding up? The White House put out a thread earlier of some of the "model citizens" that have been arrested so far, including convicted murderers and child rapists. Pulling the "Jesus" card isn't going to work.

How much does the Catholic church get paid by governments to facilitate industrial scale human trafficking?



Was the parable of the Good Samaritan about an individual encountering another individual in a local context? Or building a faceless NGO to move millions? — 𝖘𝖆𝖕𝖎𝖊𝖓𝖘 𝖛𝖎𝖗𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@Ortho_Dixie) January 27, 2025

They will hollow out your people’s religion and wear it like a skinsuit duping the gullible and dullminded convincing them to hate their own people and love the foreign invader. — Doochebag (@supreme_auth) January 24, 2025

Well said.

