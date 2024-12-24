Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk...
GRINCH ALERT: New York Times Runs Christmas Eve Op-Ed Telling Us Jesus Had a 'Dysfunctional' Family, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 24, 2024
KnowYourMeme.com

Ah, The New York Times.

It wouldn't be Christmas if the outlet with the tagline 'All the News That's Fit to Print' didn't continue to trash the holiday, because those icky Christians like it.

Two days ago, they published an interview with an author and historian who claims Jesus isn't really the Son of God, but the son of a Roman soldier who raped Mary.

Today, they want us all to know Jesus comes from a 'dysfunctional family':

They chose to run this. On Christmas Eve.

They write:

But as the pastor pointed out, Jesus came down to us through broken families: “one generation begetting brokenness of another generation begetting brokenness of another generation begetting brokenness of another generation.” There were murderers, adulterers, prostitutes and people who committed incest, liars, schemers and idolaters.

Jesus may have been sinless, but those in his lineage were not.

Just as remarkable is that the Gospel of Matthew didn’t hide this troubled family history. According to Michael S. Keller, senior pastor at Redeemer Lincoln Square Church in New York: “These genealogies were an ancient type of résumé. It’s Jesus’ DNA — because your family, your lineage, was your résumé.”

So why was this material there in the first place? Perhaps it’s to show that what could have been a source of shame for Jesus wasn’t — and therefore that it need not be for those of us whose families and histories have shadow sides.

Unless they're MAGA, then cancel Christmas and cut them out of your life, right?

They so want everyone to be as dysfunctional as they are.

Failing big time.

And his dysfunctional family.

That'll never happen, though.

A LOT.

Same.

Not nearly enough.

They hate us so much.

It's very un-serious.

Don't give them any ideas.

'Journalists' -- they deserve the quotes.

Okay, this one's in French, but he makes a good point:

The translation reads:

I imagine an opinion piece in the NY Times about the p*dophile relationship of the prophet Muhammad with little Aisha bint Abi Bakr, 9, as Eid al-Fitr approaches

We wouldn't hold your breath on that one.

Merry Christmas, NYT!

