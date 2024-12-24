GRINCH ALERT: New York Times Runs Christmas Eve Op-Ed Telling Us Jesus Had a 'Dysfunctional' Family, Too

Ah, The New York Times.

It wouldn't be Christmas if the outlet with the tagline 'All the News That's Fit to Print' didn't continue to trash the holiday, because those icky Christians like it.

Two days ago, they published an interview with an author and historian who claims Jesus isn't really the Son of God, but the son of a Roman soldier who raped Mary.

Today, they want us all to know Jesus comes from a 'dysfunctional family':

NY Times publishes opinion article on Christmas Eve claiming Jesus came from a ‘Dysfunctional Family.’ pic.twitter.com/PYwtJVD0B9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 24, 2024

They chose to run this. On Christmas Eve.

They write:

But as the pastor pointed out, Jesus came down to us through broken families: “one generation begetting brokenness of another generation begetting brokenness of another generation begetting brokenness of another generation.” There were murderers, adulterers, prostitutes and people who committed incest, liars, schemers and idolaters. Jesus may have been sinless, but those in his lineage were not. Just as remarkable is that the Gospel of Matthew didn’t hide this troubled family history. According to Michael S. Keller, senior pastor at Redeemer Lincoln Square Church in New York: “These genealogies were an ancient type of résumé. It’s Jesus’ DNA — because your family, your lineage, was your résumé.” So why was this material there in the first place? Perhaps it’s to show that what could have been a source of shame for Jesus wasn’t — and therefore that it need not be for those of us whose families and histories have shadow sides.

Unless they're MAGA, then cancel Christmas and cut them out of your life, right?

Non-traditional family, sure



I don't know about dysfunctional — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) December 24, 2024

They so want everyone to be as dysfunctional as they are.

NYT has become relevant to only the fringe woke and extremely gullible citizens of America.



That's why they're failing. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 24, 2024

Failing big time.

Now do a story on Muhammad — Yneemee (@yneemee1958) December 24, 2024

And his dysfunctional family.

That'll never happen, though.

God created man in His own image, then man returned the favor. Every modern quest for the “historical Jesus” has been more of a self-projection. Says a lot about these writers. — John Ivanhoe (@IvanhoeTrades) December 24, 2024

A LOT.

My hair isn't purple or green; so the logic of this article eludes me. — Timothy Hargadon (@timhargadon) December 24, 2024

Same.

You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/pfWJprzxMa — Susan (@Suzzzzeee1) December 24, 2024

Not nearly enough.

They hate us so much.

Kinda hard to take The NY Times seriously these days. https://t.co/CqFYFuEMDj — Michael Heister (@michaelheister) December 24, 2024

It's very un-serious.

If the holy family was dysfunctional, then all of us deserve to have our children removed and taken into protective custody. https://t.co/2Hq8xbHnUF — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) December 24, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

'Journalists' -- they deserve the quotes.

Okay, this one's in French, but he makes a good point:

J'imagine un texte d'opinion dans le NY Times sur la relation p*dophile du prophète Mohamed avec la petite Aïcha bint Abi Bakr 9 ans, à l'approche de l’Aïd al-Fitr. 😬 https://t.co/T39wZlWi3C — Gil 🏳️‍🌈 (@Gilbro2010) December 24, 2024

The translation reads:

I imagine an opinion piece in the NY Times about the p*dophile relationship of the prophet Muhammad with little Aisha bint Abi Bakr, 9, as Eid al-Fitr approaches

We wouldn't hold your breath on that one.

Merry Christmas, NYT!