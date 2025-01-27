Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with...
J.B. Pritzker Should Ask Colombia How Opposing Trump's Immigration Policies Worked Out
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien...
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged

White House Thread Spotlights Some 'Model Citizens' (According to Biden) ICE Has Arrested So Far

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

During his administration, Joe Biden defended his open border policies by calling all those who streamed into the country on his watch (along with "border czar" Kamala Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas) "model citizens":

The president cheered the contributions of Mexican Americans, twice mentioning that he has a bust of Cesar Chavez in the Oval Office, while blasting Trump's plans to deport millions of illegal immigrants. 

'We are a nation of immigrants and we shouldn't forget it,' he said. He defended new rules for expanding health care access to so-called 'Dreamers' who came to the country illegally as children. He also renewed his demand that Congress act to give them permanent status. 

'Give me a break. These have been model citizens. Congress has to act.'

Not only that, but Biden also said illegals "built this country." 

The @WhiteHouse account has a thread featuring several of the "model citizens" who have been taken into custody and face deportation now that the U.S. has a president who cares about securing the border and enforcing laws. 

Here's one of the people who was roaming around the country during the Biden years: 

Here's another "model citizen" arrested in the last few days:

Biden and Harris basically rolled out the welcome mat for possible terrorists to enter the country. What could possibly go wrong?

Here are more:

In the coming days, weeks and months the list will get longer and longer.

Many Democrats are actually angry about this, which says all we need to know.

The odds of that being the case are quite high.

