White House Thread Spotlights Some 'Model Citizens' (According to Biden) ICE Has Arrested So Far

During his administration, Joe Biden defended his open border policies by calling all those who streamed into the country on his watch (along with "border czar" Kamala Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas) "model citizens":

The president cheered the contributions of Mexican Americans, twice mentioning that he has a bust of Cesar Chavez in the Oval Office, while blasting Trump's plans to deport millions of illegal immigrants. 'We are a nation of immigrants and we shouldn't forget it,' he said. He defended new rules for expanding health care access to so-called 'Dreamers' who came to the country illegally as children. He also renewed his demand that Congress act to give them permanent status. 'Give me a break. These have been model citizens. Congress has to act.'

Not only that, but Biden also said illegals "built this country."

The @WhiteHouse account has a thread featuring several of the "model citizens" who have been taken into custody and face deportation now that the U.S. has a president who cares about securing the border and enforcing laws.

Here's one of the people who was roaming around the country during the Biden years:

🧵Under President Trump’s leadership, @ICEgov agents are working tirelessly to protect our communities. From child rapists to suspected ISIS terrorists, here are some of the worst ⬇️



Edgar De La Cruz-Manzo, a convicted child rapist, was arrested by ICE Seattle on Jan. 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/VleQGXfgpX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

Here's another "model citizen" arrested in the last few days:

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: A Jordanian national with suspected ties to ISIS was arrested by ICE Buffalo/Rouses Point on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/l0s98JDjYa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

Biden and Harris basically rolled out the welcome mat for possible terrorists to enter the country. What could possibly go wrong?

Here are more:

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: An MS-13 gang member from El Salvador wanted for aggravated homicide with a Red Notice was arrested by ICE Los Angeles on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/kkzaQOg4c2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: A Mexican national wanted for murder with an active INTERPOL Red Notice was arrested by ICE Los Angeles on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/rZ7uVHN2y5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Kevin Adith Torres-Velasquez, a Honduran national found with cocaine, fentanyl, and a firearm, was arrested by ICE Seattle on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Om9byfpBrP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Yared Geremew Mekonnen, a convicted sex offender and Ethiopian national, was arrested by ICE New Orleans on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/BQcsMuU1tf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Osman Antonio Abelar Rubio, a Honduran national with convictions for driving while impaired and pending charges including assault and firearm offenses, was arrested by ICE Atlanta on January 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/2PcvTL5WE8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Vitor De Sousa-Lima, a Brazilian national convicted of vehicular manslaughter, was arrested by ICE Boston on January 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/sqt8NZb8IP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Jaime Arroyo-Rivera, a Mexican national convicted of three counts of aggravated DUI, was arrested by ICE Phoenix on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Nu7O3BLItA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

In the coming days, weeks and months the list will get longer and longer.

This is such a massive indictment of Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ immigration policies.



Go down this list and remember that Democrats fought to keep these people and thousands like them - pedophiles, murderers, terrorists, rapists - in our neighborhoods. https://t.co/0qmsmQzf9Z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 27, 2025

Many Democrats are actually angry about this, which says all we need to know.

Did Joe Biden's administration know about his location and do nothing? — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) January 26, 2025

The odds of that being the case are quite high.