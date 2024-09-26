Trump and Vance Would Ridicule Jesus as a Childless Hippie

We reported on James Talarico last month when he declared that too many Christians have forgotten Jesus and worship at the feet of Donald Trump: "A business cheat, a pathological liar, a serial adulterer, a twice-impeached insurrectionist, a convicted felon, and an adjudicated rapist." Talarico is a Texas state representative and "proud progressive." If he's a proud progressive, then we're certain his beliefs butt up against Christianity.

Now he's worried that Christian nationalists — the next right-wing bogeyman after "white supremacist" fizzed out from overuse — are explicitly ignoring the teachings of Christ.

“I think if Donald Trump and JD Vance met Jesus today, they would ridicule him as a single, childless hippie.” pic.twitter.com/xdVu7DNX62 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 24, 2024

We already have David French and Matthew Dowd to tell us all how we're doing Christianity wrong. We don't need this clown too.

Democrats have even weaponized Jesus! — Terry Sater (@sater_terry) September 25, 2024

Christian nationalism doesn’t exist, but you know that, yet still make a false statement. You invoke Jesus for political gain and to judge your opponents. We see and know who you really are — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) September 25, 2024

You’re such a hypocrite. — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) September 25, 2024

Then you use His name for your own ends. You should be ashamed. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 25, 2024

We guess it's OK to have a Christian in political power as long as it's the right type of Christian — the hippie version who would serve as an abortion clinic escort.

Stick to teaching middle school. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) September 24, 2024

The Bible warned us about people like you. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 25, 2024

“Jesus lost”? He conquered sin and death and is seated at the right hand of the Father, whence He shall come again to judge your smug and blasphemous ass — Religious Sailor Moon (@tradcatboy) September 25, 2024

Shame on you. This is so dumb. — Lori Partain (@LlpartainLori) September 25, 2024

Nobody worships Donald Trump … not even the scary Christian nationalists, whoever they may be.

***