MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 02, 2024
Twitchy

We were as surprised as anybody that this post isn't about David French or Matthew Dowd. Now, we have a new contender in the "You're doing Christianity wrong" pool, and his name is Rep. James Talarico, a progressive Democrat from Texas who cites the Bible in his X bio: "Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love." And as the Democrats have circularly defined, love is love.

The only switch-up from French here is that Talarico isn't pretending to be a conservative. Listen to how he tells MSNBC he voting for Kamala Harris over the impeached insurrectionist, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump "out of love for his neighbor."

So what he's saying, then, is that Harris is free of sin. So to vote for her, he'd have to worship at her feet.

What's strange to this editor is how Democrats are making Harris out to be a model Christian, when she comes from an Indian-American background and never talks about her faith, except for her childhood memories of celebrating Kwanzaa.

So as I Christian, I'm voting for the woman who supports abortion up until delivery and endorses gender-affirming surgery for minors because God puts people in the wrong bodies.

Good advice. 

That's it right there. They can say MAGA is a cult and that Trump's supporters worship him, but that's just false. Christians will vote for Trump despite his sins because otherwise, we end up with socialism — which is just loving your neighbor, really.

Even Harris and Tim Walz? What about the first gentleman-to-be who got the nanny pregnant? You want him in the White House?

Seriously, how deeply did MSNBC dig to come up with this guy? A state representative? Was French busy, or determined to be not sanctimonious enough?

Evangelicals for Kamala/Walz … sure.

