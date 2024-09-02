MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump

We were as surprised as anybody that this post isn't about David French or Matthew Dowd. Now, we have a new contender in the "You're doing Christianity wrong" pool, and his name is Rep. James Talarico, a progressive Democrat from Texas who cites the Bible in his X bio: "Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love." And as the Democrats have circularly defined, love is love.

The only switch-up from French here is that Talarico isn't pretending to be a conservative. Listen to how he tells MSNBC he voting for Kamala Harris over the impeached insurrectionist, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump "out of love for his neighbor."

Too many Christians have forgotten Jesus and now worship at the feet of Donald Trump:



A business cheat, a pathological liar, a serial adulterer, a twice-impeached insurrectionist, a convicted felon, and an adjudicated rapist.



I guess it's “hate the sin, elect the sinner.” pic.twitter.com/xLu4paJZ2n — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 31, 2024

So what he's saying, then, is that Harris is free of sin. So to vote for her, he'd have to worship at her feet.

What's strange to this editor is how Democrats are making Harris out to be a model Christian, when she comes from an Indian-American background and never talks about her faith, except for her childhood memories of celebrating Kwanzaa.

So as I Christian, I'm voting for the woman who supports abortion up until delivery and endorses gender-affirming surgery for minors because God puts people in the wrong bodies.

Never let the communist use your values against you.



Christians are the most susceptible to these tactics.



But like Lucifer quoting scripture to Jesus himself, you should reject it outright.



Because you know the evil plans he has for you. https://t.co/AKAHHaDBfA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 2, 2024

Good advice.

Proud progressive? Mean proud communist? That says it all — MAGA2024 (@Hunter19302) August 31, 2024

Such a liar.

The vast majority of MAGA people are still religious - it is the liberal cult that believes in no God, no salvation, nothing but whatever their MSM mouthpieces tell them to think. — Inmanity (@Inmanity_US) September 1, 2024

So you support the party who supports the murder of over a half a million babies a year, drag queen shows for children, the sterilization and mutilation of minors, open borders, Pedophile sympathizers, 10 million ILLEGALS breaking our laws, etc etc....Got it. 👌 How Christian. — Fresh Peach (@FreshPeachLife) September 1, 2024

Not true. We vote policy and don’t worship anyone’s feet. — Lance Byrd (@LanceByrd80) September 1, 2024

That's it right there. They can say MAGA is a cult and that Trump's supporters worship him, but that's just false. Christians will vote for Trump despite his sins because otherwise, we end up with socialism — which is just loving your neighbor, really.

Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and I am a sinner.

Donald Trump is a sinner too, and is he also the right person to lead this country back to greatness. It's not up to man to judge a persons sins, it's up to God. Trump, you and I will all be fairly judged on the last day. — SMcMahon ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MNPatriot58) September 1, 2024

I think you need to worry about your sin. BTW we are all sinners. 🤡 — 🦅🇺🇸Mr. Red🇺🇸🦅 (@chadred1) August 31, 2024

Even Harris and Tim Walz? What about the first gentleman-to-be who got the nanny pregnant? You want him in the White House?

Democrats worship at the feet of the devil.



I’m a Christian I worship Jesus Christ and I believe Trump is the best man for the job. I do not worship him, I RESPECT him, big difference. — Deplorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bigskymama16) September 1, 2024

Straw man arguments never hold up. You are disingenuous, and dishonest, and need to repent. — RandMcnally (@randmcnall) September 2, 2024

Well aren’t you so holier-than-thou. — RiaDelRio (@RiaDelRio2) September 1, 2024

Who the fuck is this twerp?

🤡🏆 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) September 2, 2024

Seriously, how deeply did MSNBC dig to come up with this guy? A state representative? Was French busy, or determined to be not sanctimonious enough?

Evangelicals for Kamala/Walz … sure.

***