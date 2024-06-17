Campaign Denies Asking for Biden to Sit Through Debates

Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 17, 2024
AP Photo

It's less than two weeks until the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and convicted felon Donald Trump. It was back in May that Biden posted a video response to Donald Trump's challenge to debate his anytime, anywhere. "Well, make my day, pal" Biden said to Trump in a fourteen-second video with five edits.

Remarkably, that same day, both CNN and ABC News had already scheduled dates for the debates. Word was that was one of the conditions of the Biden campaign: that the debates be held on a network friendly to Biden, such as CBS, ABC, CNN, or Telemundo. Other conditions included excluding Robert F. Kennedy Jr., having no audience, and cutting off Trump's mic while Biden was speaking.

The Washington Reporter has reported that Biden was negotiating to sit down through the 90-minute debate, which Semafor's Max Tani says is not accurate:

The rules are out, according to several media outlets Monday. There will indeed be no live audience, and candidates' mics will be shut off when the other candidate is speaking. 

ABC News reports:

The debate, which is being moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will run for approximately 90 minutes with two commercial breaks. There will be no live studio audience, one major change from debates past.

Biden and Trump will stand at podiums decided by a coin flip. Their microphones will be muted unless it is their turn to speak, the network said, which is likely to limit how much the candidates can interrupt one another.

CNN said they won't be allowed to use any props or pre-written notes but will be given paper, a pen and water.

Jake Tapper will be moderating, which guarantees his first question to Trump will be if he believes the 2020 election was rigged. Dana Bash also recently informed us that she has "not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." Perhaps she'll ask Biden what his cutoff is for abortions, then. Fifteen weeks? Twenty-four?

RedSteeze noted this exchange last week:

On Sunday, MSNBC host Alex Wagner worried that the debate would be unfair to  Biden because Americans' expectations for him are so high. "Trump's bar is literally: Is he alive? Is he standing? Are the words coming out?" she said. That follows from first lady Dr. Jill Biden saying that the debates will show that Trump has trouble stringing a sentence together.

Former CNN stooge Chris Cillizza rightfully notes that Biden will have all the advantages:

He did say anytime, anywhere.

We doubt the report about sitting down, especially if CNN says they'll flip a coin to determine who gets which podium. Still, there were a lot of conditions set by the Biden campaign. Trump demanded drug tests of both candidates before the debate, but it doesn't look like that made the rules.

"Conservative" thought leader Bill Kristol said the same thing.

It will be one of those "deep fakes" Karine Jean-Pierre has been going on about.

All of those videos of Biden wandering off in confusion are manipulated, according to KJP and the mainstream media.

***

Tags: CNN DEBATE DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

