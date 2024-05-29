Jill Biden Is As Delusional As Joe: She Says the Debates Will Show Trump Can't String a Sentence Together

This is an absolute riot: Jill Biden thinks the debates will show that her husband -- who needs five cuts in a 14 second video -- is fine and it's Donald Trump who can't string a sentence together.

She went on 'The View' to make this asinine claim and it's hysterical.

NEW: "Doctor" Jill Biden says the American people need to see the presidential debates because *Trump* is the one who can't put a sentence together.



Wow, she may be as confused as her husband.



"You need to see Trump, and you need to see the President, and you need to see the… pic.twitter.com/eGOulP2WTs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2024

She's as out of it as ol' Grandpa Joe.

We've seen him struggle with the teleprompter, and do his best Ron Burgundy impressions.

The debates are going to be a trainwreck.

Has she seen Biden lately?



Leftist are such gaslighting clowns lol — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 29, 2024

Is Jill Biden suffering from short-term memory loss along with her husband? The amount of propaganda coming out of the Biden administration is truly remarkable. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 29, 2024

It really is remarkable.

A First Lady so selfish and desperate to stay in the White House that she will sacrifice the welfare of her country. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 29, 2024

And her duty to her husband. That's the part that's most appalling to this writer: she's letting him suffer humiliations so she can be First Lady.

Shame on her.

Jill Biden is a horrible wife and a worse human.



She’s not a real doctor either.



But she is your typical Democrat politician.



Projecting her own evils onto others.



Jill should be arrested for elder abųse for what she’s done to Joe.



If she loved him she’d insist he resign. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2024

Harsh but fair.

Did she miss the part where he emphatically stated that he was the vice president during the pandemic and sent to Detroit to deal with the mayor? is a calendar missing in their home — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) May 29, 2024

She must've missed that.

Has she gone bonkers?



Joe has exactly zero mental acuity.



Example: pic.twitter.com/OWKDufHq3s — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 29, 2024

If you've ever known or loved someone with dementia, it's hard to watch.

Yet Jill doesn't seem to care.

We already know Biden’s "eloquence" from countless cringe-worthy moments.



Trump might say some wild things, but at least he makes sense without a teleprompter. — Hank (@HANKonX) May 29, 2024

Yep.

I’ve never seen such a sad/pathetic group of women in my life. https://t.co/D0roIp3bEd — Krissy (@KMO1980) May 29, 2024

Truly.

I mean, I’m not a Trump fan and would not vote for him, but Jill’s comments are comical and far removed from reality. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jO1PVWa98U — Greg (@gbm4byu) May 29, 2024

So out of touch.

Jill sounds like she has dementia and needs to see a doctor https://t.co/aTA1AfOmg4 — Cooper (@Cooper11413) May 29, 2024

She is a doctor, as the media like to remind us.

This proves there will be no debate https://t.co/RJi7IEOWxj — 5% Bob McHugh🇺🇸🌹 (@BobMcHugh175) May 29, 2024

Depending on the outcome of the Trump trial, there may not be. This writer thinks if they find him guilty, they'll use that as an excuse to get Biden out of the debates.

That too.