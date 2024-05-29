San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend
Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Sinking Pier Architect Tells Voters He's Also Leading a '$60 Zillion-Dollar Bridge' Projec...
Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think...
New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Robocop Reality: Denver to Employ Drones to Fight Crime After Police Budgets Cut...
Dennis Quaid vs Biden, Bill Maher vs Hollywood, Doocy vs KJP!
Biden Claims Black Voters Are What Got Him Involved in Politics as a...
Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen...
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...
A Chance to Do the FUNNIEST Thing: X Users Beg Officials to Blow...
Suspicious Minds: Identity Thief Confesses to Being Behind Graceland Foreclosure
WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza

Jill Biden Is As Delusional As Joe: She Says the Debates Will Show Trump Can't String a Sentence Together

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is an absolute riot: Jill Biden thinks the debates will show that her husband -- who needs five cuts in a 14 second video -- is fine and it's Donald Trump who can't string a sentence together.

Advertisement

She went on 'The View' to make this asinine claim and it's hysterical.

She's as out of it as ol' Grandpa Joe.

We've seen him struggle with the teleprompter, and do his best Ron Burgundy impressions.

The debates are going to be a trainwreck.

Has she seen Biden lately?

It really is remarkable.

And her duty to her husband. That's the part that's most appalling to this writer: she's letting him suffer humiliations so she can be First Lady.

Recommended

Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Shame on her.

Harsh but fair.

She must've missed that.

If you've ever known or loved someone with dementia, it's hard to watch.

Yet Jill doesn't seem to care.

Yep.

Advertisement

Truly.

So out of touch.

She is a doctor, as the media like to remind us.

Depending on the outcome of the Trump trial, there may not be. This writer thinks if they find him guilty, they'll use that as an excuse to get Biden out of the debates.

That too.

Tags: 2024 DEBATE DEBATES JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Amy Curtis
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think We're in a Recession
Amy Curtis
New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts
RickRobinson
San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend
Brett T.
Sinking Pier Architect Tells Voters He's Also Leading a '$60 Zillion-Dollar Bridge' Project
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech Amy Curtis
Advertisement