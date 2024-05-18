Dr. Carol M. Swain Notes the Empty Space Where Robert E. Lee Statue...
Donald Trump Demands Drug Tests Before Debates With Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on May 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Unfortunately, we don't think the Trump camp is in a position to demand anything — Donald Trump said he'd debate President Joe Biden, anytime, anywhere. It was the 15th when Biden threw down the gauntlet, posting a heavily edited 13-second video saying he was looking forward to it. Trump immediately accepted, even on Biden's terms — that there be no audience, no Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that it would air on a hand-picked list on networks, and that Trump's mic would be shut off while Biden was speaking. Later that same day, CNN announced it would be hosting a debate in June and that Jake Tapper and Dana Bash would moderate, making it a three-against-one contest. It all came together so quickly, as Brian Stelter noted in POLITICO Playbook:

The New York Post is reporting that Trump is demanding a drug test before the debate, which Trump brought up at a rally in St. Paul. Whether he can demand or not remains to be seen, but we know he's but the Biden campaign in the awkward position of having to deny it.

The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta
Doug P.
He won't dignify it with a response.

Let Hunter hook up his dad beforehand.

***


