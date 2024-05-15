Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Will Moderate First Presidential Debate

So, President Joe Biden puts out a 13-second video challenging Donald Trump to a debate, Trump accepts, and CNN already has it scheduled for June 27. There won't be an audience … that was one of the Biden camp's demands. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also be absent, per Biden's demands — which works out, because co-moderator Jake Tapper has said he would NOT host a town hall with Kennedy because of his lies about vaccines.
Tapper's co-moderator will be Dana Bash … this Dana Bash:
CNN's Dana Bash claims she's never spoken to a Democrat that's for late-term abortions.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2023
"I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." pic.twitter.com/1vviUaV96n
Well, this will give her the opportunity, then.
SCOOP @PuckNews: CNN's JAKE TAPPER and DANA BASH will moderate the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on June 27.— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 15, 2024
Full details & more scoops in tonight's edition of In The Room. Subscribe here: https://t.co/aUkyssMv7F
This should be interesting considering Tapper's hatred of "election deniers" (like frequent guest Stacy Abrams) … he recently hosted several writers for The Atlantic who contributed to the special issue comprising 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. But these were Biden's terms: It had to be a friendly outlet; either ABC, CBS, CNN, or Telemundo.
Dana Bash already gave Biden the debate questions so he can start preparing.— Justin Bass (@DrJustinbass) May 15, 2024
You can guarantee Tapper's first question of Trump will be, "Do you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election?" Bet on it.
I wonder how many rehearsals they have had with Biden already? You know he already has the list of questions and follow-ups.— Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) May 15, 2024
OMG!! Talk about bringing in the DNC— Ken Harford (@harford_ken) May 15, 2024
No. That’s insane.— Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) May 15, 2024
Oh, and Trump's mic will be cut off while Biden is speaking. There's even a gag order on the debate.
Trump agreed to Jake “Big Lie” Tapper? 🥴— Janice (@jannyfayray) May 15, 2024
Tapper agreed to Trump?
Correction: Two Democrats will pepper the candidates with questions while strictly gatekeeping Trump's efforts to debate Biden instead of them.— Qblurt 🍊🌴 (@Qblurts) May 15, 2024
Basically, Trump will be debating the moderators. Biden gets a pass.— Celty (@Celty1795085) May 15, 2024
Seriously?— Celty (@Celty1795085) May 15, 2024
CNN’s people are going to work with Biden’s people to set up some traps for Trump but I give Joe a 40% chance of successful execution on any of them.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 15, 2024
Think Candy Crowley at the Obama/Romney debate.
Still, Trump’s people have to anticipate those traps.
Better yet, ignore the invite entirely and come up with his own debate proposal.— OSRDwarf (@OSRDwarf) May 15, 2024
Why let Joe Biden play games when he’s behind?
They're going to have an earbud in Biden to feed him lines. That needs to be stopped.— ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) May 15, 2024
Here's an idea:
BREAKING: Trump, Biden agree @CNN debate June 27.— steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 15, 2024
Great. But there must be drug tests.
No performance-enhancing drugs, IV drips for 7 days before the debate.
America needs to see the real Biden, not the pumped-full-of-drugs fake version on display at the State of the Union.
There's not one favorable condition for Trump in this scenario — it will be Trump vs. the moderators while Biden stands and lies with impunity.
