Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Will Moderate First Presidential Debate

So, President Joe Biden puts out a 13-second video challenging Donald Trump to a debate, Trump accepts, and CNN already has it scheduled for June 27. There won't be an audience … that was one of the Biden camp's demands. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also be absent, per Biden's demands — which works out, because co-moderator Jake Tapper has said he would NOT host a town hall with Kennedy because of his lies about vaccines.

Tapper's co-moderator will be Dana Bash … this Dana Bash:

CNN's Dana Bash claims she's never spoken to a Democrat that's for late-term abortions.

"I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." pic.twitter.com/1vviUaV96n — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2023

Well, this will give her the opportunity, then.

SCOOP @PuckNews: CNN's JAKE TAPPER and DANA BASH will moderate the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on June 27.



Full details & more scoops in tonight's edition of In The Room. Subscribe here: https://t.co/aUkyssMv7F — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 15, 2024

This should be interesting considering Tapper's hatred of "election deniers" (like frequent guest Stacy Abrams) … he recently hosted several writers for The Atlantic who contributed to the special issue comprising 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. But these were Biden's terms: It had to be a friendly outlet; either ABC, CBS, CNN, or Telemundo.

You can guarantee Tapper's first question of Trump will be, "Do you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election?" Bet on it.

Oh, and Trump's mic will be cut off while Biden is speaking. There's even a gag order on the debate.

Tapper agreed to Trump?

CNN’s people are going to work with Biden’s people to set up some traps for Trump but I give Joe a 40% chance of successful execution on any of them.



Think Candy Crowley at the Obama/Romney debate.



BREAKING: Trump, Biden agree @CNN debate June 27.



Great. But there must be drug tests.



America needs to see the real Biden, not the pumped-full-of-drugs fake version on display at the State of the Union. — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 15, 2024

There's not one favorable condition for Trump in this scenario — it will be Trump vs. the moderators while Biden stands and lies with impunity.

