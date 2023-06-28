Jake Tapper says he would not host a town hall with liar RFK Jr.

San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 28, 2023

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has set himself some pretty high standards. He declared a while ago that he would not interview election deniers … and then proceeded to invite Stacey Abrams on his show time after time. By election deniers, he meant 2020 election deniers specifically, we guess.

Vanity Fair reports that NewsNation is hosting a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Why not CNN? RFK is a serious contender.

How much misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine did CNN report, in retrospect?

Don't forget that CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book about how the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

We're not RFK fans, but Tapper seems really selective about which lies he'll promote and which he'll censor. We're certain he'd happily host a town hall with serial liar Joe Biden, whose son died in Iraq.

