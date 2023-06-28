Jake Tapper says he would not host a town hall with liar RFK Jr.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has set himself some pretty high standards. He declared a while ago that he would not interview election deniers … and then proceeded to invite Stacey Abrams on his show time after time. By election deniers, he meant 2020 election deniers specifically, we guess.

Vanity Fair reports that NewsNation is hosting a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Why not CNN? RFK is a serious contender.

Jake Tapper recently said he would NOT host a town hall with RFK, Jr. because the man lies, and he spreads misinformation about vaccines.



NewsNation says it WILL host a town hall with RFK because "we're not agenda-driven here."



That is a non sequitur. https://t.co/ncB4WC2rdU pic.twitter.com/PdtHP8A1Qq — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 28, 2023

How much misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine did CNN report, in retrospect?

Jake Tapper of Steele dossier fame? pic.twitter.com/R0uZG7kgZW — JWF (@JammieWF) June 28, 2023

Jake Tapper won an award for making the Steele dossier “part of the lexicon” which was the idea that the former president was being secretly controlled by the kremlin through sexual and financial blackmail. He’s never publicly apologized or returned the award. https://t.co/cJZiNWHUFR — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 28, 2023

He must have said "the big lie" hundreds of times. — Will Harter (@willisfx88) June 28, 2023

Don't forget that CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book about how the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

As a trade, Jake Tapper should have the IRS whistleblowers and former Hunter Biden colleagues on to discuss whether the government interfered with the investigation and whether Biden ever received any of that money. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) June 28, 2023

Jake Tapper lies and spreads misinformation...about everything. It's CNN for God's sake. — Will Harter (@willisfx88) June 28, 2023

CNN is still totally untrustworthy. We’ll see if the leaders-that-be want to save its reputation—or not. The journalists haven’t redeemed themselves from the Trump fiasco. All of them. — Beth Arnold (@BethArnold) June 28, 2023

The same Jake Tapper that peddled the Steele dossier, the Russia Collusion Hoax, Jussie Smollett, the "Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation" lie, and a hundred other fake stories and conspiracies? — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) June 28, 2023

Actually RFK should make that claim about Tapper. Jake and CNN are professional misinformation spreaders. — RidiculouslySpoiledCat (@spoiled_the) June 28, 2023

We're not RFK fans, but Tapper seems really selective about which lies he'll promote and which he'll censor. We're certain he'd happily host a town hall with serial liar Joe Biden, whose son died in Iraq.

***