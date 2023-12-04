The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media Attractions

By now you're familiar with the media's approach to a possible second Trump term in the White House: "It'll be the end of democracy and worse than Hitler!!!"

The Atlantic has an issue that looks like it's almost entirely devoted to the dangers of a second Trump term (they couldn't possibly be worse than the dangers of a second Biden term):

‘The next Trump presidency will be worse’: The Atlantic lays out second term dangers https://t.co/puixqYRc7L — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 4, 2023

Real Clear Politics' Tom Bevan shared some of the Trump alarmism in the new issue

The Atlantic's new issue is a full-scale meltdown over the prospect of a second Trump term. pic.twitter.com/YtHUe6rFNO — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 4, 2023

Gee, could they obsess over Trump any harder!? Check this out:

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg joins Morning Joe to discuss the magazine's latest issue, which features 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term.

LOL! We'll now wait for the "100 essays about the dangers of Trump making TDS-addled media types write so many essays about the dangers of Trump."

It's amusing to watch Atlantic writers audition for the NYT. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 4, 2023

Not to mention CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, etc.

It appears the MSM is whipping up the Democratic base early with these types of stories. — Guy Anderson International Man of Forestry (@andersonirpfpca) December 4, 2023

We're already well past the "worse than Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini" phase so who knows where the rhetoric is headed. They might be peaking too soon.

This is just a little bit sad .@TheAtlantic… https://t.co/LWGrGOgxcf — Ballot Analyst 🇺🇸 (@BallotAnalyst) December 4, 2023

Sad indeed, and they've still got many months to make it sadder.

