Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens...
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed...
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a...
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like,...
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and...
What’s the Most Popular Boy Name in Galway? Residents Were Shocked by the...
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life...
'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Wome...
Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant
Reporter Paid to Report on 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
DC Government Spent HOW MUCH to Repaint 'Black Lives Matter' in the Street?
'What a Lunatic': Transgender YouTuber Harasses Foreign Pizza Shop Owner Over 'Misgenderin...
'Calling for the Murder of Jews Is Not 'Protesting.'' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists...

The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media Attractions

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on December 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

By now you're familiar with the media's approach to a possible second Trump term in the White House: "It'll be the end of democracy and worse than Hitler!!!"

The Atlantic has an issue that looks like it's almost entirely devoted to the dangers of a second Trump term (they couldn't possibly be worse than the dangers of a second Biden term): 

Advertisement

Real Clear Politics' Tom Bevan shared some of the Trump alarmism in the new issue

Gee, could they obsess over Trump any harder!? Check this out:

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg joins Morning Joe to discuss the magazine's latest issue, which features 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term.

LOL! We'll now wait for the "100 essays about the dangers of Trump making TDS-addled media types write so many essays about the dangers of Trump."

Not to mention CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, etc.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We're already well past the "worse than Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini" phase so who knows where the rhetoric is headed. They might be peaking too soon.

Sad indeed, and they've still got many months to make it sadder.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire
Sam J.
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed Our Minds
Laura W.
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC
Sam J.
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide
Sam J.
Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens to Sue Deadspin
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement