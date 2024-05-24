Bill Kristol Smugly Predicts June 27th Debate Won't Happen Because Trump Will Pull Out

Has Bill Kristol been right about, well, anything when it comes to Trump?

Our money says no.

And he's probably wrong about this, too.

I’m not convinced the June 27th presidential debate will take place. If Trump’s ahead in the polls and/or believes at the time it’s not in his interest, he’ll find an excuse to pull out. So probably can’t count on that debate, IMO, as a chance to reset the race. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 23, 2024

Whatever you say, Bill.

I think it’s more likely Biden won’t debate. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) May 23, 2024

Our money says they'll try something to get out if this.

Will Biden even be ambulatory on June 27?



God, you suck at this, Warmonger Billy. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 23, 2024

Yeah, he does.

Did you think a debate would make Biden look good? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 23, 2024

Apparently.

lol why wouldn’t Trump want to put your beloved vegetable on display for the world to laugh at — Semenproducingindividual (@Semenproducer) May 23, 2024

Exactly. Why wouldn't he.

Are you taking the same drugs as Biden pic.twitter.com/vzxfF3wJ1K — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) May 23, 2024

Possibly.

Hahahaha!! A chance to "reset the race"? Did you really type that out? Hahahaha!! — Jeff 🇺🇸 (@RtOfU11) May 24, 2024

Yes. Yes, he did.

It's amazing how wrong one person can be about so many things... https://t.co/WpGqH4kGco — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 23, 2024

It really is amazing.

Why would Trump be ahead in the polls, Bill? https://t.co/nnO9ccH1HO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2024

Excellent question. Please answer it, Bill.

Can’t wait for Joe Biden to release a 45 second s**t talk video about it that has 12 separate cuts. https://t.co/gPTjAINJja — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 23, 2024

Yeah, he can't make it through 14 seconds without multiple cuts.

Someone's making excuses here, but it's not Trump. https://t.co/wVAQnq1bK1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 24, 2024

And they'll have more excuses if Biden backs out, or if Biden does poorly.

The difference is, Trump simply wants to debate.



I mean, it may even be stupid to debate for him, but when has stupidity ever stopped him?



That said, Biden definitely does not want to debate. But he feels he has to. https://t.co/hR4Rzqgv1O — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 23, 2024

Trump wanted to, Biden put out the challenge thinking maybe Trump would change his mind, and now Biden's stuck.

GorT: I'm not convinced the Juneb27th presidential debate will take place. If Biden's behind in the polls and/or (his handlers) believes at the time it's not in his interest, he'll (they'll) find an excuse to pull out. https://t.co/Px0KSgks8b — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 23, 2024

This is exactly how it's going to go down.

Hey Bill - Joe has to read from a script during a coordinated press conference - nice try https://t.co/07fa60eoDb — neutral (@Miami2020192634) May 23, 2024

He can't read off a teleprompter.

90 minutes of TV face time before millions of viewers and an opportunity to show contrast with Biden. Yeah, Trump'll definitely walk away from that . . . NOT! https://t.co/ugMc5rfRju — Atty Tom Dickinson (@AttyTMD) May 23, 2024

No, we don't think Trump will walk away from this debate.