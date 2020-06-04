The nation’s governors, most of whom said their decisions on the lifting of statewide stay-at-home orders would be guided by science, are now out participating in marches. New York City Bill de Blasio, who was booed off the stage Thursday at a vigil for George Floyd, has explained that the massive protests are OK because 400 years of racism in America is not the same thing as wanting to reopen your hair salon or go to church.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, NPR featured a letter signed by dozens of health and public disease experts explaining that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” that needs to be dealt with as well as the coronavirus. Now the former director of the Centers for Disease Control has weighed in, explaining that the risk of spreading COVID-19 at outdoor protests is tiny, compared to … you know the thing.

The threat to Covid control from protesting outside is tiny compared to the threat to Covid control created when governments act in ways that lose community trust. People can protest peacefully AND work together to stop Covid. Violence harms public health. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 2, 2020

So much science!

Former CDC head just sciencing like a mofo https://t.co/rEoGGACS8Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2020

"Community trust"? Reversing yourself dramatically and publicly on such a key issue of our containment strategy has utterly destroyed what was left of confidence in public health professionals and our ability to manage this pandemic. Hope all those deaths were worth it! — Dylan Skola (@DylanSkola) June 3, 2020

Armed whites protested in groups by the hundreds unmasked for weeks and no one was concerned- they shrugged but have BLM protest and suddenly you’re all “oh no they’re spreading Covid 19!” Hypocrisy. — Dr. Linzy Brekke-Aloise (@lbaloise) June 2, 2020

There is so, so much wrong with that tweet … especially the claim that “no one was concerned” about the “domestic terrorists” who “stormed” the state capitol in Michigan. Yeah, we barely heard about that … no wait, it’s all we’re hearing about now as people try to make some sort of weak comparison to the looting and riots that ravaged Minnesota.

By this logic, however, we didn't need to shut down society to the degree we did in March. Mask-wearing and mutual courtesy would've been enough. This is dangerous mixed messaging. — Jeremy Wilcox (@jwilcox79) June 2, 2020

I have been supportive through all this for months. I’m starting to believe we’ve been deceived. That we destroyed the economy and lives for NOTHING. When government punished people for holding a funeral but lets thousands of people roam and destroy at will, it doesn’t add up. — Cooper's mom (@rwgranny) June 2, 2020

Amazing how many people are getting this wrong. Dr Frieden is saying that public health is only as strong as the public’s trust in their government. A government that brutalizes the public cannot also effectively protect the public’s health. — Amnesiac (@amnesiac85) June 2, 2020

I don't know if you noticed, but a bunch of us didn't trust the government before last week. We got endless vitriol and insults for it. — CaptainEli (@MaineEli) June 4, 2020

Yep.

So large groups can gather closely as long as they are gathering for the “right” reasons. This is just more contradictory crap we are being fed by the supposed leaders of the country. It’s no wonder the public trust has eroded to nothing. — Moops2️⃣0️⃣.5️⃣🏌🏖 (@moops20point5) June 2, 2020

This tweet makes me lose trust in our health authorities. I’ve followed guidance to the T. Family has kept mostly isolated – but now I find out it’s all good to do whatever the hell we want. Cool, thanks. — Platypus (@Bcald454) June 2, 2020

Hey thanks! I will put this with the pile of other hypocrites who base their medical opinions on a specific agenda. Very cool. They are piling up though, so we may need to get a bigger boat. — Ben Dowd (@thebedshow) June 4, 2020

Job loss and lockdowns also harm public health. — It is what it is (@TeresaA123) June 4, 2020

I watched as our economy was dismantled and our churches closed believing it was to keep us safe. Now watching the riots and not hearing the same concerns, I see clearly what’s happening. — love316 (@love31611) June 2, 2020

Then why can't we go to the beach?🤣 — M (@M8Octopus8) June 4, 2020

Great. This means we can get baseball back with all the seats filled. Thanks Dr. — J2B (@JRBallman) June 4, 2020

Lockdown over. Thank you! — Michael Steven (@cashpiano) June 4, 2020

Is it tiny when protesters not wearing masks get right up In the faces of the police and law enforcement and scream at them? Seems that’s would produce a lot of droplets… is that true or not? — Dliebs45 (@dliebs45) June 3, 2020

Cite needed. — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) June 4, 2020

Sit this one out chief. — Lesa Carroll (@Absolut_Boston) June 4, 2020

Stuff it, Doctor. — WKRP in Cincinnatus (@WC_Fox) June 4, 2020

Clown alert 🚨 — Joe “Fingerblast” Biden 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kendrap39364828) June 4, 2020

Science! — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) June 4, 2020

Yes! Give us all the science — sambucachilled (@mklrooney) June 4, 2020

Sounds like the virus is a viewpoint discriminator. — CallMeAl (@CallMeAl10) June 4, 2020

Was this also true of the lockdown protests or no? — Mark Lambert (@mlambert890) June 3, 2020

During the shutdown, people were making the argument that the unprecedented negative economic impact created its own health concerns. Did you accept or reject that argument? If you rejected, how is this argument you make now not completely hypocritical? — MWZH (liberate china) (@MWZH1) June 3, 2020

Congratulations! You just sacrificed all credibility for woke points — Dred (@Dred_44) June 4, 2020

We’re so confused. They let prisoners out of jail because it was a breeding ground for coronavirus, but then they arrested a woman who opened her hair salon and put her in jail. Then they arrested a bunch of rioters and the local prosecutor let every one of them go free to go back to what they were doing. But Bill de Blasio will still have you arrested if you try to have a funeral or teach classes (and you’re Jewish).

This virus is weird.

Related: