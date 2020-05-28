We shouldn’t be surprised that Joy Reid is defending the riots in Minneapolis, but this is nevertheless quite revolting to watch:

George Floyd’s death was a travesty, the exact opposite of justice. But to even suggest that the rioters in Minneapolis are justified in terrorizing a city because they’re outraged demonstrates that you’re not interested in changing things for the better.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George Floydjoy reidMichiganMinneapolisriots