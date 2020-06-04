We’re not sure who the man is doing the introductions at this Brooklyn vigil for George Floyd, but he did make a noble attempt to save face by trying to get a “Respect!” chant going after Mayor Bill de Blasio was met with boos on being introduced — not surprising, seeing as he’s in charge of the police force and said that there wouldn’t have been an issue with an NYPD SUV driving through a human barricade “if those protestors had just gotten out of the way.” He had a point, but it wasn’t likely to be appreciated by this crowd.

Anyway, we’re not sure if the speaker knew what was coming because he telegraphed that the crowd should welcome de Blasio “with respect.”

“Let us welcome, with respect, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.” Crowd answers with loud boos at Brooklyn vigil for George Floyd. https://t.co/sRjzb8ejYu pic.twitter.com/nrNbNBa4Rl — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 4, 2020

with respect? — divest and invest (@____theodore) June 4, 2020

New York, your mayor sucks. — DQ 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) June 4, 2020

.@BilldeBlasio is now the most hated mayor in America. — BrianHarris(WittyWittyBot held hostage in PA) (@BrianHarris) June 4, 2020

This douche may be the most disgraced mayor in American history. And that includes crack head Marion Barry & current Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot. What a complete failure. — Androgynous Pat (@androgynous_pat) June 4, 2020

Holy Shit! If his own base feels that way about his leadership 😳 — Kelly Sears (@searskellye) June 4, 2020

And yet they will still re-elect him in the fall… none of this matters. — Floplag (@floplag) June 4, 2020

What a little b!itch hiding behind his black wife lmao — bury them cockroaches (@politic_stinks) June 4, 2020

Was it that obvious?

We couldn’t help but notice the man to the right doesn’t have on his coronavirus mask. And how many people removed their masks so they could yell into the same contaminated microphone one after the other?

Look at all that social distancing! — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) June 4, 2020

Wow no funerals, no weddings, no graduations no bedside goodbyes but this is allowed? — The World Is A Vampire (@nini6321) June 4, 2020

So why have thousands of ordinary citizens been denied having funerals for their loved ones? — S. Harp (@SHarp56_) June 4, 2020

De Blasio didn’t hesitate to break up a Jewish funeral for a beloved rabbi himself and promise arrests just over a month ago if it happened again.

* * *

Update:

Sounds like his speech was just as well accepted:

Watch Bill de Blasio get Booed at a George Floyd Memorial. How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/iaEzWStJNP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2020

