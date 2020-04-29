Mayor Bill de Blasio is under fire over a series of tweets calling out the Jewish community for violating the city’s ban on large gatherings after hundreds of mourners attended a funeral in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a rabbi who died from COVID-19:

Photos from the funeral:

“I have instructed the NYPD to have one standard for this whole city: zero tolerance”:

Trending

No arrests or summons were issued after the threat, however:

But it’s that middle tweet in the thread that’s gotten him in trouble:

It’s an issue and everyone knows it’s an issue:

What he said is not even close to being representative of the Jewish community in NYC at large:

“You lowlife cretinous bobblehead”:

HE gets to go to the gym. HE gets to drive to Brooklyn every day for a walk. But not anyone else:

“Words do not exist to describe the criminal incompetence at City Hall”:

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called him out as well:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioBrooklyn