Two NYPD SUVs were seen driving into protesters in Brooklyn on Saturday after the mob put a metal barrier in the middle of the road and then started pelting the vehicles with bottles and other debris:

Here is the overhead… pic.twitter.com/US6Qqhkz3O — Rob Bennett @ 🏡 (@rob_bennett) May 31, 2020

Can we hazard a guess here? Yesterday two women were arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail an NYPD van, with cops in it. Maybe they thought they were about to get torched?

Among the more than 200 arrested by the NYPD during Friday night protests over George Floyd death was this woman with a lit Molotov cocktail pic.twitter.com/lXa5U9GT0Y — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) May 30, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “these officers need to be brought to justice”:

NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could‘ve killed them, &we don’t know how many they injured. NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings.@NYCMayor these officers need to be brought to justice, not dismissed w/“internal reviews.” https://t.co/oIaBShSC1S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio later blamed the protesters saying they should have “just gotten out of the way”:

"If those protestors had just gotten out of the way we wouldn't be talking about this situation," @NYCMayor actually literally just said on NY1, re the video of NYPD cars ramming into barricades in Brooklyn — Jessica Pressler (@jpressler) May 31, 2020

Big mistake, mayor!

@NYCMayor your comments tonight were unacceptable. As mayor, this police department is under your leadership. This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong. Make it right. De-escalate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

He’s also pretty clueless on what actually happening in his city:

De Blasio “People who represent the communities of our city and the residents of our city are not joining negative and violent protests. YOU CAN SEE IT WITH YOUR OWN EYES. They’re just not participating in it.” pic.twitter.com/CdLj7XtPX8 — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) May 31, 2020

As for the NYPD’s actions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on Attorney General Letitia James to begin a probe:

AG Letitia James to probe NYPD clashes with George Floyd protesters: Cuomo https://t.co/ZTCR14CrKU pic.twitter.com/kwDgx5AWge — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2020

