If you blinked last week, you missed the moment when the news cycle switched completely from the 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic to the George Floyd protests/riots. You don’t hear any of the governors reminding members of Antifa to keep six feet apart while vandalizing property.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was blasted by Gov. Mario Cuomo for his handling of the vandalism and looting in the city, can explain why protests are OK but opening up your hair salon or going to church is still a no-no: 400 years of American racism.

We’d need to take a poll. There’s always Maxine Waters to consider.

