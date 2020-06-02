If you blinked last week, you missed the moment when the news cycle switched completely from the 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic to the George Floyd protests/riots. You don’t hear any of the governors reminding members of Antifa to keep six feet apart while vandalizing property.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was blasted by Gov. Mario Cuomo for his handling of the vandalism and looting in the city, can explain why protests are OK but opening up your hair salon or going to church is still a no-no: 400 years of American racism.
De Blasio on why protests are allowed but not religious services or small businesses:
“400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that’s not the same question as the understandably grieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services” pic.twitter.com/TGxPAlcu6E
De Blasio on why RIOTS are allowed but not religious services or small buisnesses
Unconstitutional
He’s the absolute worst.
This guy needs to go
he needs to quit. its too much of a real job for him.
America is not even 400 years old
This is exactly what suppression of the First Amendment by an oppressive authoritarian state looks like, in case you were wondering. https://t.co/CTVMVzhV3n
Just to be clear: I think once you open down the lockdown for protests for anyone…then they should be open…for anyone.
You can't have a religious or ideological test to decide.
Commies gonna commie
At this point churches and synagogues and mosques should just open.
Antifa will get right on it. They're anti-fascists after all. It's right there in the name!
Right?
The worst elected public official in the United States
We’d need to take a poll. There’s always Maxine Waters to consider.
Of course. What do Jews know about oppression? It's not like anybody has ever tried to wipe them out.
6,000,000 dead at the hands of a madman last century doesn't count for anything!?
Does he know what Jews have suffered for 2000 years?
De Blasio is moron. An antisemitic moron.
Ok but what if the black owned businesses, churches and neighborhoods need to start up their engines and get life back in communities? He’s a fraud. White liberal is the enemy of the black man. Communists first take out the farmers and small industry.
So society can risk killing my grandparents by protesting, but not by praying.. because one means more to you? I’m so confused.
The truth is, he just hates churches.
What happened to Stay Home Save Lives?
Just protest during church, temple, or mosque service.
Problem solved. 👍
Clever Churchgoers Avoid Arrest By Disguising Themselves As Rioters https://t.co/dI8zj6yBoh
He disgusts me.
