As Twitchy reported earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a speech earlier at a Brooklyn vigil for George Floyd at which he was booed. As at least one person noted, you can’t hold a church service in New York City, even outdoors, but you can gather thousands for a Black Lives Matter vigil, apparently because, as de Blasio explained days before, 400 years of racism in America trumps opening your small business or going to church; they’re just not the same thing.

Now we have that woman from Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, still lobbying hard for the Democratic VP slot, marching in Detroit, and holding up her hands and chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” She does have a kerchief or something over her face, but she’s not observing social distancing.

As a lot of people are pointing out, “Hands up, don’t shoot” might be a Black Lives Matter staple, but George Floyd wasn’t shot, and the Obama Justice Department determined that Michael Brown didn’t have his hands up but was shot while rushing at police officers.

We guess this protest is OK since it was outside and it wasn’t white supremacists storming the capitol with their AR-15s and spreading the coronavirus during their anti-lockdown protest.

