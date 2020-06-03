The protests and riots in the past week have exposed the huge double standard on the Left when it comes to social distance shaming. Protesters who gathered at government buildings to demand the economy be re-opened in their respective states were accused of helping spread the virus and “kill grandma.”

However, when it comes to protests that have been going on for the past several days, some “public health and disease experts” have said that suddenly large gatherings are a net positive even with the risk of coronavirus spread: