Join Us in Helping Trump Dismantle the Department of Education and Make American Schools Great Again

The Left is clinging to the Department of Education (DOE) like the last lifeboat off the Titanic, and it's a perfect symbol for Democratic governance: holding fast to bloated, ineffective, and expensive bureaucracy no matter how disastrous it is.

Advertisement

Lying in defense of the DOE is standard operating procedure, including Mayor Pete's hubby Chasten Buttigieg, who repeats the oft-debunked lie that dismantling the DOE will take money from schools to give to billionaires. Guy Benson schooled Chasten, of course. Galaxy brains Don Lemon and Sunny Hostin see a different, but equally nefarious motive: keeping Americans dumb so they vote Republican. This was also echoed by Democratic Rep. Janelle Bynum.

Or something.

Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Barry Moore have co-sponsored legislation to officially end the DOE.

Thank you to @RepBarryMoore for cosponsoring my bill to eliminate the Federal Department of Education (HR 899).



Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 28, 2025

And they are correct.

Washington bureaucrats are tremendously out of touch with our communities and our schools. They may think they know what's best for children and families, but it couldn't be further from the truth. They have no idea what our lives are like or what our children need to succeed in the classroom.

Since its inception in 1979 and official opening in 1980, the DOE has overseen the absolute collapse of American public education. We were once a global leader in learning.

Here's a recap on the current state of our education:

This should be intolerable.

Our children deserve better. Our nation deserves better.

Advertisement

It's not just about President Trump's agenda, it's about making America the global leader in education once again and ensuring our children are prepared to face the challenges and demands of the world.

We here at Twitchy are determined to help President Trump dismantle the DOE and return sanity to our education system. We do that by sharing the Left's meltdowns over the end of the DOE and how badly they've failed. And we'll keep doing it until the doors of the DOE are shuttered for good.

That's where you come in, dear readers.

Your support helps us continue bringing about the demise of the DOE. By sharing our stories and joining Twitchy VIP. And right now, if you use the promo code FIGHT, you can get 60% off your membership. You not only get access to premium VIP content, you get access to the comments section and can even message your favorite writers at the Platinum membership level.

Click here and use the promo code FIGHT for your discount.

We cannot thank you enough for your readership and support. Together, we are making America great again!