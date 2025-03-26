Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'
Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie -...
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on...
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat...
VIP
It's Not Double-Speak to Acknowledge Fossil Fuels Keep America Running
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins...
Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America
VIP
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Surrogacy Choice for Twin Boys Sparks Ethical Controversy
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline...

Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the Dept. of Education

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on March 26, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Sunny Hostin from ABC’s The View and Don Lemon from CNN’s trash heap have a theory on why President Donald Trump is destroying the Department of Education - he wants to keep Americans dumb. This is crazy considering that keeping Americans dumb has been what the DOE has been doing for over 40 years.

Advertisement

Here’s Sunny and the Lem. (WATCH)

The Democrat duo has posters asking do they truly believe the nonsense they are spewing or just like lying to anyone who accidentally stumbles across Lemon’s TikTok show.

It feels like the DNC sent out a talking points memo on this subject because Hostin and Lemon sound like the Democrat in this video from a few days ago. (WATCH)

Recommended

Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Brett T.
Advertisement

The truth is the DOE’s track record is horrendous. Over the course of its lifetime, students are doing worse. So the claim that students will be dumb if the DOE is shuttered is ridiculous. The DOE has failed America’s students. It makes sense to try a new approach instead of burning more money doing what we know doesn’t work.

Tags: CNN COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DON LEMON DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Brett T.
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall Featuring Tim Walz and Beto O’Rourke
Warren Squire
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
Gordon K
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on COVID
Brett T.
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins Just for Fun
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck Brett T.
Advertisement