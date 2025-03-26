Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the Dept. of Education

Sunny Hostin from ABC’s The View and Don Lemon from CNN’s trash heap have a theory on why President Donald Trump is destroying the Department of Education - he wants to keep Americans dumb. This is crazy considering that keeping Americans dumb has been what the DOE has been doing for over 40 years.

Advertisement

Here’s Sunny and the Lem. (WATCH)

Democrat braintrust Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon have come up with a theory on Trump’s dismantling of the DoE:



Trump wants to keep Americans dumb — so they’ll be easy to control and vote Republican. pic.twitter.com/lYGrjtSYUW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2025

Dumb and Dumber have thoughts on Americans being dumb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2025

The Democrat duo has posters asking do they truly believe the nonsense they are spewing or just like lying to anyone who accidentally stumbles across Lemon’s TikTok show.

Every time I see this nonsense I find myself trying to figure out…

Are they this dumb or are they given talking points and are just totally ok lying to their 7 viewers? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) March 25, 2025

They are both dumb enough to actually believe this BS tbh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2025

Always blaming the Republicans for what the Democrats are guilty of — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 25, 2025

Does it feel like they just accuse of everything they've been doing for years?? — emswhims (@emswhims1) March 25, 2025

Second time I’ve heard this theory, perhaps this is the latest script out of the great DNC HQ think tank. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) March 25, 2025

It feels like the DNC sent out a talking points memo on this subject because Hostin and Lemon sound like the Democrat in this video from a few days ago. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Bynum: Trump dismantling DoE because he wants Americans uneducated:



“What they’re trying to do is keep people suspicious of education and keep people undereducated."



"An educated populace can challenge its government, and they don’t want that."



27% approval for this… pic.twitter.com/5US2osrcLT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2025

These people are idiots. It's literally the opposite. Our children's test scores are very low. Trump wants education to improve. The DoE has not been good for our children. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 25, 2025

45 yr failure. Time for a different approach. So many children were short changed — dg (@dg6306740911675) March 25, 2025

The truth is the DOE’s track record is horrendous. Over the course of its lifetime, students are doing worse. So the claim that students will be dumb if the DOE is shuttered is ridiculous. The DOE has failed America’s students. It makes sense to try a new approach instead of burning more money doing what we know doesn’t work.