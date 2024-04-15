Lessons in Woke: Santa Monica Elementary Schools 5th Grade Class Explores Their 'White Privilege'

John Kirby Says Biden Doesn't Believe Iran Attack Needs to Lead to a...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on April 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

Despite seemingly endless pushback against it, many schools across America continue to focus a lot less on Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic and instead focus a lot more on teaching their students to hate their fellow classmates... or themselves, because of their skin color. In San Fransisco you may recall there was a bruhaha over the city schools implementing a course curriculum designed by an outfit called 'Woke Kindergarten' run by a person who states that America doesn't have right to exist, which oh-so-coincidentally coincided with a drop in students test scores on the actual thing schooling is for, reading and math. 

Well, the teachers and administration over at Roosevelt Elementary School in Santa Monica apparently saw what had happened in San Fran and thought 'hey, that kind of thing seems like a great idea! We should try something like that!'


As you might surmise from the fact that a screenshot was used there this was not in fact a great idea, and the school has locked down their Twitter account after their attempt to virtue signal for attention actually got attention... just probably not the kind of attention they were looking for.

The book they're using there, 'Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness' by Anastasia Higginbotham, was described by the New York Times as 'An honest explanation about how power and privilege factor into the lives of white children, at the expense of other groups, and how they can help seek justice' and was named as 'ONE OF HUFFPOST'S RECOMMENDED ANTI-RACIST BOOKS FOR KIDS AND TEENS' according to their self-summary on Amazon so you know it's gotta be a great and educational read, right? Seems like a fine thing to be having a 'critical dialogue' about with 5th graders!

Seems like there's so many homeschooling ads out there today. The Teachers Unions are sure doing a bang-up job!

The problem here is that these people are all downstream of the worst parts of second-wave feminist thought and do truly believe that the personal is political, and vice vera, so at this point they have no ability to differentiate between what is good for the mental health and education of a child and whatever political narrative they feel is important for the child to be inculcated with. It's in many ways a mental sickness that comes from a crippling lack of critical reasoning skills.

In many cases it seems like it's all they have.

In case you're interested in getting a better look at the pictures that were in the tweet, an enterprising Twitter user had the foresight to grab them and shared them.

It's really about time that parents stood up and told these schools enough is enough. Some have begun to, of course, but parents need to be getting involved in their children's education more and actually start showing up to vote for school boards that won't tolerate this kind of nonsense. People talk about the future of America being at stake a lot these days, but when it comes to our children the future of America is very literally at stake.

Tags: CALIFORNIA EDUCATION WOKE

