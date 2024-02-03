Clown Show: San Francisco Schools See Lower Test Scores After Spending $250K on 'Woke Kindergarten'

Interest in Giant Space Parasol to Solve the Climate Crisis Has Grown
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on February 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

The state of education in America has been abysmal for a while. Schools seem more concerned with instituating woke ideology in the classroom than teaching the basics of math, reading, and writing.

Take San Francisco for example. They spent a quarter of a million dollars for a woke kindergarten program, amid declining attendance and falling test scores.

It did not go well. At all.

From The San Francisco Chronicle:

A Hayward elementary school struggling to boost low test scores and dismal student attendance is paying $250,000 for an organization called Woke Kindergarten to train teachers to confront white supremacy, disrupt racism and oppression and remove those barriers to learning.

The Woke Kindergarten sessions train teachers on concepts and curriculum that’s available to use in classrooms with any of Glassbrook Elementary’s 474 students. The sessions are funded through a federal program meant to help the country’s lowest-performing schools boost student achievement. 

But two years into the three-year contract with Woke Kindergarten, a for-profit company, student achievement at Glassbrook has fallen, prompting some teachers to question whether the money was well-spent given the needs of the students, who are predominantly low-income. Two-thirds of the students are English learners and more than 80% are Hispanic/Latino.

 

Yikes.

No, but they're 'disrupting racism' and removing 'barriers to learning.' Or something.

It's like a three-ring circus.

That'll work!

Total shocker, right?

It's a treasure trove of woke nonsense.

Maybe we should try teaching them math and the alphabet.

That might work if we try it.

Just incredible.

That's the logic behind this.

But it's not. Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction.

Yeah, we'd expect something more creative.

Actually address problems? Government doesn't do that.

It really does do harm. On top of COVID virtual learning and woke curricula, we are doing a major disservice to our kids.

They also make things much harder for the good men and women who actually want to educate our kids.

They're not hiding it anymore, that's for sure.

Yes it is.

And the priorities are so incredibly out of whack.

***

