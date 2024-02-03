Clown Show: San Francisco Schools See Lower Test Scores After Spending $250K on 'Woke Kindergarten'

The state of education in America has been abysmal for a while. Schools seem more concerned with instituating woke ideology in the classroom than teaching the basics of math, reading, and writing.

Take San Francisco for example. They spent a quarter of a million dollars for a woke kindergarten program, amid declining attendance and falling test scores.

A Bay Area school struggling to boost low test scores and student attendance is paying $250,000 for an organization called Woke Kindergarten to train teachers to disrupt racism and remove those barriers to learning. Its test scores fell even further. https://t.co/TumgU7EaR3 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 3, 2024

It did not go well. At all.

From The San Francisco Chronicle:

A Hayward elementary school struggling to boost low test scores and dismal student attendance is paying $250,000 for an organization called Woke Kindergarten to train teachers to confront white supremacy, disrupt racism and oppression and remove those barriers to learning. The Woke Kindergarten sessions train teachers on concepts and curriculum that’s available to use in classrooms with any of Glassbrook Elementary’s 474 students. The sessions are funded through a federal program meant to help the country’s lowest-performing schools boost student achievement. But two years into the three-year contract with Woke Kindergarten, a for-profit company, student achievement at Glassbrook has fallen, prompting some teachers to question whether the money was well-spent given the needs of the students, who are predominantly low-income. Two-thirds of the students are English learners and more than 80% are Hispanic/Latino.

Yikes.

The main 'barrier to learning' is that teachers aren't teaching. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) February 3, 2024

No, but they're 'disrupting racism' and removing 'barriers to learning.' Or something.

Hahaha you clowns — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 3, 2024

It's like a three-ring circus.

"How do we get out of this hole we've dug ourselves into?"



"Grab a shovel and start digging!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 3, 2024

That'll work!

Total shocker, right?

Here is "Woke Kindergarten" website that the Bay Area public school is using to brainwash 5 & 6 year olds:https://t.co/pWGy8yOzcW pic.twitter.com/MrN1PvTmB5 — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) February 3, 2024

It's a treasure trove of woke nonsense.

Teaching kids to hate each other doesn't increase test scores? Who would have thought. — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@JohnSmi09263783) February 3, 2024

Maybe we should try teaching them math and the alphabet.

That might work if we try it.

Here are the materials on the "Woke Kindergarten" Insta.



Your tax dollars fund this.



What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/EFB5ICCGam — Daniela (@daniela127) February 3, 2024

Just incredible.

“If only our students hated white people and our country harder, then they’d truly learn to read.”



- San Francisco school districts, basically — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) February 3, 2024

That's the logic behind this.

This feels like a right-wing hack creating a fictional scenario to make fun of the left. https://t.co/2YdfVBpq3a — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 3, 2024

But it's not. Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction.

Communists getting lazy with their grifting organization names https://t.co/K3XoVEHERo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 3, 2024

Yeah, we'd expect something more creative.

I've mentioned this before but 6% of all black people in San Francisco are homeless. It seems like maybe the most anti-racist thing you could do is build housing instead of virtue signaling by giving taxpayer money to NGOs run by mindless ideologues and con artists https://t.co/LW5m0cQ6Hp — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) February 3, 2024

Actually address problems? Government doesn't do that.

LMFAO



waste of money and does more harm to your children than good... the department of education is going to have a reckoning, members will be purged ... they have destroyed generations of society https://t.co/AaoHTpzbJf — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 3, 2024

It really does do harm. On top of COVID virtual learning and woke curricula, we are doing a major disservice to our kids.

The actual "barriers to learning" are activists pretending to be teachers, and the one party regime of California that enables them. https://t.co/95PERK8CPU — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) February 3, 2024

They also make things much harder for the good men and women who actually want to educate our kids.

Remember like two or three years ago when we were told that that DEI and CRT aren’t being taught in elementary or grade schools because “it’s just a theory” and now there’s orgs called Woke Kindergarten just out in the open raking in $$ https://t.co/Zlt0pGZpx7 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 3, 2024

They're not hiding it anymore, that's for sure.

The only thought I have for people who think that what disadvantaged black kids who are struggling in school need is woke ideological programming is evil evil evil. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 4, 2024

Yes it is.

Is anyone surprised that “Woke Kindergarten” didn’t result in better student achievement?



We don’t have a funding problem in American public education, we have a priorities problem. 👇 https://t.co/3iicMGJmf2 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) February 3, 2024

And the priorities are so incredibly out of whack.

***

