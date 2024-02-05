We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could Have Imagined

The other day Amy C. wrote about a San Francisco school that, hoping to bring up flagging test scores and aptitude tests amongst their students, hired a company called 'Woke Kindergarten' to 'train (their) teachers to disrupt racism and remove those barriers to learning'. To make this happen Glassbrook Elementary spent $250,000 of federal grant money aimed at helping schools to boost their student's performance... and since your federal tax dollars are involved in funding this program a lot of people are wondering what, and who, exactly their money is going to here.

Well, meet Akiea “Ki” Gross (they/them), the founder of Woke Kindergarten. And just remember, Ki here got $250k of your money to teach teachers how to teach kids!

The founder of the “Woke Kindergarten” consultancy recently awarded a $250,000 grant: “I believe Israel has no right to exist. I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native peoples has no right to… pic.twitter.com/bxIPIBZdd3 — Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) February 4, 2024

They/them seem nice, right? It's funny how these people who will happily say that they think the United States doesn't have a right to exist will just as happily take a check that Uncle Sam cuts for them, isn't it?

And what exactly are the questions they're asking kids to ponder to improve their test scores?

Woke Kindergarten is a real organization that sells their services to schools. Their mission is teach kids we can abolish work, landlords, Israel, and borders! One Bay Area school paid them 250k and watched student scores drop. Their “woke wonderings” are sadly hilarious. pic.twitter.com/kPTp223HDN — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) February 4, 2024

They're basically rehashing John Lennon's 'Imagine' but in an educational format and aimed at extremely young children. Great!

So this whole thing isn't even looking to up their test scores, it's apparently aimed at making the kids feel like maybe their test scores are low because they're being oppressed or something? Whoever okayed this whole thing should be out of the job.

I'm old enough to remember when leftists tried to pretend that they weren't just crypto communists. — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) February 5, 2024

They're not even crypto-communists anymore, a huge chunk of the American left seems content to identify fully as a card-carrying member of the Communist Party. Where's Joe McCarthy when you need him?

That person should research the history of Palestine. — Rebecca - (@bazylitch) February 4, 2024

Wait until she hears how the arabs spread out of the Saudi peninsula. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) February 4, 2024

I'm dense, not getting it, so if the settlers wiped them out, how come there's still Palestinians, American Indians, black Americans, etc... they let them live? Why? — RAM (@ramespaulus) February 4, 2024

Confusing, isn't it?

Why would any parent be in favor of schools teaching their 5-year-old that the US has no right to exist? — Sara Browning (@sararen21) February 4, 2024

Bold to assume that the parent's opinion was taken into account at any point in the decision-making process here.

free advertising for school choice — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 5, 2024

Why did the Bay Area folks fall for this fraud?



This person/company should be sued and the $250k returned to the city. — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloPLima) February 4, 2024

"However, I accept payment in US dollars" — Ajay (@ajaynayak) February 4, 2024

Well, of course, even pinko's have bills to pay, after all!

The most salient feature of our current ideological culture is that it is in a "looting" phase



They don't care about improving things, they don't even actually care about their own ideology



They're just looting the system. Getting the cash while the getting is still good. https://t.co/noqGBKJDfT — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 5, 2024

Of note – this video was posted on the company account, not on the personal account of this individual. The founder is professing these antisemitic messages as part of the company messaging.



This is what California taxpayers are paying for. https://t.co/jFnVJJCYIZ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 4, 2024

Our tax dollars are used not only to put people into colleges for low-value degrees based on inflated rates but now they are funding an industry filled with mediocre graduates who sell their services based on hope and not on results. https://t.co/JrTlBanfYg — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) February 4, 2024

When you look at it like that Ki is already living the dream of Communism, with every step of 'they/their' life having been paid for by you and your friends and neighbors. So what's there to complain about?!

There was a time, not so long ago when it was generally understood that the role of teachers and schools was to teach the basics... the famous trio of 'reading, writing, and arithmetic'. At some point, we decided that it was okay to shift the focus of education onto not just teaching children facts about the world but began to teach them how they should interact with and view the world, and time has shown more and more that this has been a massive mistake. There's no reason for 'Woke Kindergarten' to be anywhere near your children or your children's teachers, much less reason for them to be doing what they do on the federal dime. This madness has to end at some point, right?

