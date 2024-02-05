We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could Have Imagined

Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on February 05, 2024
Twitter

The other day Amy C. wrote about a San Francisco school that, hoping to bring up flagging test scores and aptitude tests amongst their students, hired a company called 'Woke Kindergarten' to 'train (their) teachers to disrupt racism and remove those barriers to learning'. To make this happen Glassbrook Elementary spent $250,000 of federal grant money aimed at helping schools to boost their student's performance... and since your federal tax dollars are involved in funding this program a lot of people are wondering what, and who, exactly their money is going to here. 

Well, meet Akiea “Ki” Gross (they/them), the founder of Woke Kindergarten. And just remember, Ki here got $250k of your money to teach teachers how to teach kids!

They/them seem nice, right? It's funny how these people who will happily say that they think the United States doesn't have a right to exist will just as happily take a check that Uncle Sam cuts for them, isn't it?

And what exactly are the questions they're asking kids to ponder to improve their test scores?

They're basically rehashing John Lennon's 'Imagine' but in an educational format and aimed at extremely young children. Great!

So this whole thing isn't even looking to up their test scores, it's apparently aimed at making the kids feel like maybe their test scores are low because they're being oppressed or something? Whoever okayed this whole thing should be out of the job.

They're not even crypto-communists anymore, a huge chunk of the American left seems content to identify fully as a card-carrying member of the Communist Party. Where's Joe McCarthy when you need him?

Confusing, isn't it?

Bold to assume that the parent's opinion was taken into account at any point in the decision-making process here.

Well, of course, even pinko's have bills to pay, after all!

When you look at it like that Ki is already living the dream of Communism, with every step of 'they/their' life having been paid for by you and your friends and neighbors. So what's there to complain about?!

There was a time, not so long ago when it was generally understood that the role of teachers and schools was to teach the basics... the famous trio of 'reading, writing, and arithmetic'. At some point, we decided that it was okay to shift the focus of education onto not just teaching children facts about the world but began to teach them how they should interact with and view the world, and time has shown more and more that this has been a massive mistake. There's no reason for 'Woke Kindergarten' to be anywhere near your children or your children's teachers, much less reason for them to be doing what they do on the federal dime. This madness has to end at some point, right?

***

