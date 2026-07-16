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Pro-Illegal Alien Dem James Talarico Laughably Laments Biden ‘Failing to Secure Our Southern Border’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democrat James Talarico says he wants to represent Texans in the U.S. Senate. Nice try, James. We know better. Anyone who has been paying attention acknowledges that Talarico and the Democrat Party see Texans and all Americans as second-class citizens. It’s non-citizen illegal aliens that he’s running for higher office to champion, not Texas voters. No one believes he’s for secure borders, and it’s clear he’s anti-ICE. That’s why his feigned outrage at former President Joe Biden on Thursday is so laughable.

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Here’s Talarico lamenting Biden ‘failing to secure our southern border’ on MS NOW’s Morning Joe. (WATCH)

Anyone would be a fool to believe Talarico is suddenly yanking his ‘welcome mat’ from under the feet of the Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens.

Posters say Talarico is doing what radical Democrats do every election: they lie about their positions and then reveal their true form once in office. It’s something we just witnessed in the Virginia governor’s race.

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Yep, Abigail Spanberger sold herself as a moderate during the election. She became the radical leftist she always truly was once she took up residence in the governor’s mansion.

Talarico is engaging in ‘secure border’ talk right now. If he makes it to the Senate, he will immediately join with his fellow Democrats to severely weaken the border (or outright eliminate it) while pushing for mass amnesty. Commenters see it.

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Correct. Talarico’s actual positions are not popular, so he has to lie about who he is and what he’ll do if elected. If he gets in the Senate, his mask will instantly drop, and he’ll abandon Texans for illegal aliens. He knows this. We know this.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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