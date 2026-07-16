Pro-Illegal Alien Dem James Talarico Laughably Laments Biden ‘Failing to Secure Our Southern Border’

Democrat James Talarico says he wants to represent Texans in the U.S. Senate. Nice try, James. We know better. Anyone who has been paying attention acknowledges that Talarico and the Democrat Party see Texans and all Americans as second-class citizens. It’s non-citizen illegal aliens that he’s running for higher office to champion, not Texas voters. No one believes he’s for secure borders, and it’s clear he’s anti-ICE. That’s why his feigned outrage at former President Joe Biden on Thursday is so laughable.

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Here’s Talarico lamenting Biden ‘failing to secure our southern border’ on MS NOW’s Morning Joe. (WATCH)

Talarico says Biden failed to secure the border, and that's "unacceptable."



He's trying so hard to play the sensible, border security Democrat in Texas — while the rising wing of his "Big Tent" party wants no borders at all.



The wildly dissonant messaging just doesn't work. pic.twitter.com/t7T70bUoKi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

This is the same guy who recently claimed that border wall construction threatened tourism in Texas. WTF? — CDubbs (@CDubbs41321080) July 16, 2026

One minute he says we should be a welcome mat for all with vetting to now this. — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) July 16, 2026

Anyone would be a fool to believe Talarico is suddenly yanking his ‘welcome mat’ from under the feet of the Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens.

Posters say Talarico is doing what radical Democrats do every election: they lie about their positions and then reveal their true form once in office. It’s something we just witnessed in the Virginia governor’s race.

He's a typical Democrat politician who will say anything he needs to get elected, and if elected he will immediately turn his back on his constituents. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) July 16, 2026

They always do this. Say anything they most certainly do not mean at all ... also known as LYING ... to get elected.



He doesn't believe any of that, and neither do the people who will vote for him.



Solely lip service to try to peel off the fence sitters. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) July 16, 2026

It's called pulling a Spanberger — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

Yep, Abigail Spanberger sold herself as a moderate during the election. She became the radical leftist she always truly was once she took up residence in the governor’s mansion.

Talarico is engaging in ‘secure border’ talk right now. If he makes it to the Senate, he will immediately join with his fellow Democrats to severely weaken the border (or outright eliminate it) while pushing for mass amnesty. Commenters see it.

Watch how fast he’d be voting for open borders and a quick path to citizenship for illegals if elected to the Senate. Fortunately, Texans are wise to him. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) July 16, 2026

If he was ever in the position to open or close the border, he would it open every time. Anyone ignorant enough to believe him shouldn't be voting. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) July 16, 2026

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The other part of this is of course that the Biden admin didn't "fail" — they purposely opened the border by design.



So his entire premise here is faulty from the start. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

Everything out of his mouth is a freaking lie. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) July 16, 2026

Correct. Talarico’s actual positions are not popular, so he has to lie about who he is and what he’ll do if elected. If he gets in the Senate, his mask will instantly drop, and he’ll abandon Texans for illegal aliens. He knows this. We know this.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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