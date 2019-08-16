Good news, everyone! When Ilhan Omar lashed out at Israel yesterday over their decision to bar her and Rashida Tlaib from entering due to their open BDS advocacy, she was only getting started. Turns out she had lots more BS to sow.

“In Palestine.” Right off the bat, it’s obvious she’s full of it.

She’s a real piece of work, isn’t she?

Whose claims are untrue, Ilhan?

Talk about gaslighting. But don’t worry — she’s not finished lying yet.

Trending

Maybe because they don’t want members of Congress to get blown up?

And, as has already been pointed out, those “similar trips” took place before the 2017 law barring BDS proponents was passed.

Yeah, Omar Shakir seems like a real stand-up guy.

About that:

Seems like the Netanyahu government made the right call.

Oh, is that what those groups are doing?

“Follow Peter Beinart.” That alone should tell you that her intentions were never pure. But of course there’s more:

Yes, by all means. Hear out the notorious anti-Semites and terrorist apologists at IfNotNow.

Ilhan Omar is apparently counting on her followers not to know or care that Rashida Tlaib was invited to visit Israel on the condition that she didn’t advocate for its destruction while there and chose instead to stay home and accuse Israel of anti-Muslim bigotry.

The only thing Ilhan Omar wants to end is Israel itself.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.

***

Related:

WTF? Why haven’t firefighters reported this disturbing info about the org behind Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s Israel visit?

‘How is this not a story’? Conservative journo Jeryl Bier digs up more disturbing dirt on org behind Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar’s Israel trip

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IfNotNowIlhan OmarIsraelKatharine FrankeoccupationPalestinePalestinianPeter BeinartRashida TlaibTamika Mallory