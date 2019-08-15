Thanks in no small part to the media’s efforts, many of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar’s supporters are blaming Donald Trump and his alleged anti-Muslim bigotry for Israel’s decision to bar anti-Semitic BDS supporters Tlaib and Omar from visiting.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is telling a different story.

His words, folks, and backed by Israeli law. https://t.co/aKfRg9p9Sp — tmi3rd (@tmi3rd) August 15, 2019

Here’s what Netanyahu has to say, as explained in a Twitter thread:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

No country in the world respects America and the American Congress more than the State of Israel. As a free and vibrant democracy, Israel is open to critics and criticism — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

with one exception: Israeli law prohibits the entry into Israel of those who call for and work to impose boycotts on Israel, as do other democracies that prohibit the entry of people who seek to harm the country. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

In fact, in the past the US did this to an Israeli member of Knesset, as well as to other public figures from around the world. Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting the legislation of boycotts against Israel in the American Congress. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

Only a few days ago, we received their itinerary for their visit in Israel, which revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

For instance: they listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel, and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress who have visited Israel, they did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

A week ago, Israel warmly welcomed some 70 Democratic and Republican members of Congress, who expressed broad bipartisan support for Israel, which was also demonstrated a month ago in a resounding bipartisan vote against BDS in Congress. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

However, the itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

Therefore, the minister of interior has decided not to allow their visit, and I, as prime minister, support his decision. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

But just for the record:

Nonetheless, if Congresswoman Tlaib submits a humanitarian request to visit her relatives, the minister of interior has announced that he will consider her request on the condition that she pledges not to act to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

Something tells us that’s just too tall an order for her.

***

Related:

‘Critics?’ WaPo ‘conservative’ Jennifer Rubin serves up dizzying (but not unexpected) spin on Israel barring Reps Omar & Tlaib