This past Wednesday, 18-year-old Dvir Sorek was murdered by Palestinian terrorists outside a settlement in the West Bank, stabbed from behind. Sorek had been set to begin serving in the IDF.

Just heartbreaking 😢 Father of murdered Israeli teen #DvirSorek: "I hope he was not able to see his killers evil face.”https://t.co/MMnECnYQkW — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 9, 2019

While decent people have been mourning the death of an innocent young man, others have been rejoicing:

Hope they saved some for the folks at far-leftist anti-Semitic org IfNotNow, who took the opportunity to blame the Israeli government for forcing the poor terrorists to stab Sorek to death:

We mourn the death of Dvir Sorek, who was only 19 years old. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. (1/4)https://t.co/8cWQCA3AZu — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 8, 2019

We also mourn the disastrous political decisions that enlist thousands of young Israelis like Dvir into the project of controlling and ruling over millions of Palestinians — making everyone in the land less safe. (2/4) — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 8, 2019

We fight to end the Occupation for a future of freedom and dignity for all Israelis and Palestinians. (3/4) — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 8, 2019

We are also deeply concerned to see Netanyahu and other politicians exploit this tragedy to further incite fear and hatred against Palestinians and to deepen the Occupation. (4/4) https://t.co/6yznLtGKiy — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 8, 2019

IfNotNow is so hellbent on Israel’s destruction that they’re openly urging sympathy for terrorists who murdered a man whose only crime was living his life.

there it is. — jasmine יעל (@jasminelev4) August 8, 2019

right on cue — Glenn Campbell (@BrickCityDevils) August 8, 2019

If only you had stopped with the first part of this thread and just expressed condolences and compassions for the family of a young Israeli who was murdered. — Daniel M Cohen (@dmcohen) August 9, 2019

Dvir was a yeshiva student. He wasn't wearing a uniform. He was holding a book by celebrated left-wing Israeli author David Grossman when he was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist. Hamas called the stabbing a "heroic and courageous act." IfNotNow blames Israel. pic.twitter.com/sAR0al6p9K — Seffi Kogen (@seffikogen) August 9, 2019

Disgusting — Cog1018 (@HiImJeremy) August 8, 2019

He was not in uniform or on duty as a soldier. You are disgusting and I and most others do not believe you actually mourn him at all. — Jonny (@FriedmanSlew) August 8, 2019

You’re justifying his murder so don’t also say you’re mourning it. You guys are disgusting. There’s no program to control Palestinians and murdering someone is never the answer to any problem. — Ashley (@ashleyblair21) August 9, 2019

Seconds after expressing condolences for the poor man and his family you can't help yourself and go straight into denouncing Israel. @IfNotNow is despicable. You have no shame. — What would Roger Kaputnik do? (@IreadMad) August 9, 2019

Not that it should matter, but he was not in uniform and his murderers had no way of knowing he was a soldier. Your words are disgusting. Don’t pretend to care he was murdered or use his murder for your political purposes. It’s a shameful strategy, but I see you have no shame. — Susan🥕 (@carrotsurprise) August 9, 2019

It would seem from this tweet you hold the murdered's nation more responsible for his death than the murderers. You have betrayed the Jewish people. — RSJB (@RSJB8) August 8, 2019

This tweet from IfNotNow is sick. The broader Jewish community must stand up and unite against their hate. — Howard Prime (@BluishCheckMark) August 9, 2019

You represent the worst of humanity. — Dr. Jordan Weinstein (@drjjw) August 9, 2019

If AOC is serious about refuting charges that she’s anti-Semitic, maybe she should reconsider her cozy relationship with the “amazing” young people at IfNotNow. If not now, when?

