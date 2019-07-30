Boy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is really doing wonders to prove that she’s not anti-Semitic. Take this, for example. AOC was recently a guest on NYC radio show “Ebro in the Morning,” where she weighed in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And by “weighed in,” we mean, of course, that she agreed with his characterization of Israel as “very criminal.”

“Absolutely” Ocasio-Cortez agrees with host calling Israeli Government “criminal” “white supremacist Jews”https://t.co/5Mc4uK04AW pic.twitter.com/wWpEjbRs5P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2019

To be clear, the “white supremacist Jews” the host is referring to are people like Stephen Miller and not the Israeli government. The Israeli government is just “criminal.” More from the Washington Examiner:

The host continued, “There’s a lot of young Jewish people that I know that are absolutely against the occupation and I wanted you, because often on this program, we have the freedom to address the fact that something that you know people, it’s an oxymoron, how do you have white supremacist Jews? How do you have people like Stephen Miller? How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish and it’s something that most people can’t wrap their brains around. But it’s a real thing and what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very deep, it is very, very criminal. It is very, very unjust.” [AOC responded:] “Absolutely, and I think to where we’re at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational thing. I think that when we start looking at it through that lens, a lot of this stuff starts to make sense. It’s like what you’re talking about, young Jews in Israel are sick of this.”

And as if that weren’t bad enough, she also echoed her comments last week about Palestinians effectively being forced into violence:

Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Palestinians ‘Have No Choice But to Riot’ Against Israel https://t.co/4IA1iMM7fF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 30, 2019

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

“Criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly. It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” she said. “It means that you believe in human rights, and it’s about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights, and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.” As she did when she opposed an anti-BDS resolution last week, she suggested Palestinians had no choice but to react violently when they were “marginalized.” “Jewish people have been persecuted throughout all of human history, but I don’t think that by marginalizing Palestinians, you create safety,” she said. “I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized—once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right? And it doesn’t have to be that way.”

It doesn’t have to be that way, you guys. Israel just needs to stop dressing so provocatively.

The "short skirt" argument so popular with progressives against Israel. "I don't think that by marginalizing Palestinians, you create safety."https://t.co/TPiStjkAPO — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 30, 2019

And no doubt peace-desiring Palestinians appreciate being treated as though they’re incapable of basic impulse control.

Dear @AOC Calling Palestinians the equivalent of animals who lack a will or ability to control their aggressive desires probably isn't a good idea. Sincerely, America — SmilingAssassin27 (@RJCHVZ) July 30, 2019

She’s winning hearts and minds all over the damn place.