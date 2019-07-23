Despite Rep. Rashida Tlaib reminding her House colleagues that the United States proudly boycotted Nazi Germany, the House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday, by a vote of 398-17, to pass a resolution opposing the BDS movement against Israel.

#BREAKING: the US House of Representatives voted to oppose the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel pic.twitter.com/DIkWjIwlAo — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 23, 2019

Antisemites defeated! Thank you to every Republican & Democrat who overwhelmingly voted to reject the antisemitic BDS movement.

Vote results: 398 YES, 17 NO. Hopefully this will send a loud message to @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, & @AOC, America is not @jeremycorbyn territory. pic.twitter.com/MEkE2PlzMB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 24, 2019

Though Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar have framed the debate as a First Amendment issue, suggesting that somehow the resolution would somehow outlaw dissent or criticism of Israel, it does no such thing.

What’s disturbing, though, is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ argument against the resolution, which seems to suggest that passing it would lead nonviolent anti-Israel protesters to explore other means of protest.

Ocasio-Cortez, on BDS resolution: “My concern with being overly punitive on nonviolent forms of protest is that it forces people into other channels and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.” https://t.co/7Sgdu00Og8 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 24, 2019

“Overly punitive”? Has she read the resolution? And what does she mean it “forces” people into other channels that she “would hate to be a part of”?

Pass an implicitly pro-BDS resolution or people will commit violent crimes https://t.co/42YEeQ8DuY — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 24, 2019

Sixteen Democrats opposed the bill, including Omar and Tlaib, not surprisingly, though Rep. Ayanna Pressley broke with the squad on this one.

House Democrats didn't just throw Team Intersectional under the bus on the anti-BDS resolution, they backed it over them multiple times. Interestingly, Ayanna Pressley didn't vote agaisnt it, though the other three did. https://t.co/GBR7m6CZVe — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 23, 2019

This whole Disinvestment from Israel initiative is severely misguided and actually hurts Palestinian interests. — Boris Aleksandrovsky (@baleksan) July 23, 2019

And what’s this about?

I can accept the 16 anti-Semite commie Democrat freaks voting against an anti #BDS resolution, because they are who they are. But I'd like to know what excuse @RepThomasMassie (R-KY) has for voting "NO" and @justinamash (R-until the other day) has for voting "PRESENT." pic.twitter.com/59zqRddBWA — Christian Cámara (@Reaganista) July 24, 2019

