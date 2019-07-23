As Twitchy reported last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar announced that she was going to introduce a resolution in the House in support of the anti-Israel BDS movement, arguing that the freedom to boycott Israel was a First Amendment issue and a nonviolent form of protest. Oh, and she also cited America’s “proud history” of boycotting, such as when American boycotted Nazi Germany in the lead-up to World War II.

Omar’s “sister” in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, had Omar’s back today and doubled down on the comparison to America’s boycott of Nazi Germany.

.@RashidaTlaib: BDS Movement Against Israel Like American Boycott of Nazi Germany https://t.co/GyyWGRM5iY pic.twitter.com/joppZaUgyp — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 23, 2019

David Rutz reports:

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American and a supporter of BDS, spoke on the floor about her opposition to a House resolution affirming opposition to the movement. It is likely to pass on a bipartisan basis. Tlaib said she could not stand by as the “daughter of Palestinian immigrants” and watch an attack on the right to “boycott the racist policies of the government and state of Israel.”

We’re pretty sure nobody’s saying Americans aren’t free to boycott Israel, only that Israel is one of America’s strongest allies and nothing like Nazi Germany. Well, we’ll see if that’s what the House believes.

Yeah, Pelosi’s got a real mess on her hands with The Squad having taken over control.

The fact some of the members of the house continue to press this issue after Speaker Pelosi's public moments on it illustrate the clear and open disrespect and open contempt these activists have for the Speaker of the House. Their approval rates are under 20% so very poor move — Michael Sheridan (@heartofgypsy77) July 23, 2019

Equating Israel with 1930's Germany and Slave Owners…..Unreal. — Bryan (@BAbassAle) July 23, 2019

Invoking that Jews are Nazis on the floor of Congress is as low as you can get. — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevy15) July 23, 2019

Gross, obviously. But also: no one's speech or right to boycott is being outlawed by this resolution, so the fact that its opponents immediately resort to lying about it should tell you something https://t.co/XCU13T2qva — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 23, 2019

What a load of rubbish. — Roger C (@floplag) July 23, 2019

Israel is a refuge for Jews from Nazi Germany and Palestine Hamas is a successor to Nazi Germany.

Tlaib flipping that to trick people is evil. — Dailey 🇺🇸 (@DaileyOfficial) July 23, 2019

Last time I checked Nazis weren't too fond of the Jews https://t.co/LgaKrJ180c — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 23, 2019

She’s sick and disgusting- this should never ever be an issue in our congress. What an embarrassment! — loveusa2018 (@loveusa2018) July 23, 2019

Winning hearts and minds — harrison bergeron (@harrisonberger0) July 23, 2019

When I'm looking for comparisons to the only Jewish state on the planet, I go straight to "Nazi Germany."

Doesn't everyone? https://t.co/2pFqvv6pqo — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) July 23, 2019

Israel is an ally, one of the only civil societies in a region surrounded by radical, terrorist harboring, unstable nations. To compare anything regarding a Jewish majority nation to Nazi Germany shows indifference to Jews, denigrates the holocaust, & is entirely Anti Semitic… — John Q. Public (@JohnQPu10994362) July 23, 2019

Wow so now Israel, the land of the Jews, is comparable to Nazis? Out of all the comparisons why would she pick that one – you know the group of ppl that attempted to exterminate the Jews? But if I vote for Trump I’m a racist – yeah okay. — Greg (@gpalmmm) July 23, 2019

I have no problem with criticisms of Israel, including some of those said by Ilhan Omar, but this statement is blatant anti-Semitism. — David (@ItchGamer) July 23, 2019

So the State of Israel, created to provide safe refuge to survivors of the holocaust perpetrated by the Nazis should now be boycotted by America because they are……Nazis? In what world does this make any sense? — Peasant Pol (@PeasantPol) July 23, 2019

The BDS movement against Israel is like Nazi Germany — Terri (@TerriAWilliams1) July 23, 2019

More like the Nazi boycott of Jews that you and your cronies love so much, @RashidaTlaib https://t.co/s46CJcfo1F — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 23, 2019

And we thought it was lit in 2012 when they booed adding “God” and “Jerusalem” back into the Democrat Party platform.

Exit question:

Since taking office, what has she done to improve daily life for her constituency? — HappyLight (@MeirSimchah) July 23, 2019

Related: