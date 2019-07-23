As Twitchy reported last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar announced that she was going to introduce a resolution in the House in support of the anti-Israel BDS movement, arguing that the freedom to boycott Israel was a First Amendment issue and a nonviolent form of protest. Oh, and she also cited America’s “proud history” of boycotting, such as when American boycotted Nazi Germany in the lead-up to World War II.

Omar’s “sister” in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, had Omar’s back today and doubled down on the comparison to America’s boycott of Nazi Germany.

David Rutz reports:

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American and a supporter of BDS, spoke on the floor about her opposition to a House resolution affirming opposition to the movement. It is likely to pass on a bipartisan basis.

Tlaib said she could not stand by as the “daughter of Palestinian immigrants” and watch an attack on the right to “boycott the racist policies of the government and state of Israel.”

We’re pretty sure nobody’s saying Americans aren’t free to boycott Israel, only that Israel is one of America’s strongest allies and nothing like Nazi Germany. Well, we’ll see if that’s what the House believes.

Yeah, Pelosi’s got a real mess on her hands with The Squad having taken over control.

And we thought it was lit in 2012 when they booed adding “God” and “Jerusalem” back into the Democrat Party platform.

Exit question:

