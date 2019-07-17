Like Marc Lamont Hill, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is totally not an anti-Semite. She just says and does blatantly anti-Semitic things.

Here’s the latest in a growing list of examples:

More from Jewish News Syndicate:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said that she plans to introduce this week a resolution in support of the anti-Israel BDS movement, reported Al-Monitor on Tuesday.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” the congresswoman told the outlet. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

Good thing the Democrats passed that anti-hate resolution instead of holding Ilhan Omar personally responsible for her rabid anti-Semitism.

You’ve seriously gotta see this thing:

She’s got — dare we say it? — chutzpah.

Likening Israel to Nazi Germany (and Imperial Japan and Russia and apartheid-era South Africa) definitely takes chutzpah.

But then. it’s easy to have chutzpah when you’ve got the media on your side.

They should … but they won’t.

Just one more thing they’ve got in common with the Democratic Party.

***

Update:

There’s video, too. Lucky us:

Disgusting. She’s disgusting.

