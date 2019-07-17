Like Marc Lamont Hill, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is totally not an anti-Semite. She just says and does blatantly anti-Semitic things.

Here’s the latest in a growing list of examples:

Amazing. Clarifying. Ilhan Omar wants Dems on the record backing antisemitism https://t.co/64EEnsPVnP — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 17, 2019

More from Jewish News Syndicate:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said that she plans to introduce this week a resolution in support of the anti-Israel BDS movement, reported Al-Monitor on Tuesday. “We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” the congresswoman told the outlet. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

Good thing the Democrats passed that anti-hate resolution instead of holding Ilhan Omar personally responsible for her rabid anti-Semitism.

Using the Jews discriminated against and oppressed in Nazi Germany as the basis for a public campaign to discriminate against Jews is pretty solid stuff, even for Omar. You have to make every public utterance as offensive to Jews as possible. She's good. https://t.co/BwVSX8nkAd — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 17, 2019

You’ve seriously gotta see this thing:

She’s got — dare we say it? — chutzpah.

Apparently we can analogize acts by Israel to this glorious list – to quote a Jew, out of the fullness of the heart, the mouth speaks. pic.twitter.com/ZVUZ7Fjtc6 — BV (@vt2tamu) July 17, 2019

Likening Israel to Nazi Germany (and Imperial Japan and Russia and apartheid-era South Africa) definitely takes chutzpah.

She just cannot stop, can she. — K (@kyjlue) July 17, 2019

But then. it’s easy to have chutzpah when you’ve got the media on your side.

Guys… hear me out here… but I think @IlhanMN is an antisemitic racist piece of garbage Journalists every where should label her and this resolution as such https://t.co/RvFLWQTwmk — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 17, 2019

They should … but they won’t.

Why doesn’t this matter? Why isn’t it a bigger deal to Democrats as well? What am I missing? They just ignore it. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 17, 2019

Media doesn't care about certain bigotry. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 17, 2019

Just one more thing they’ve got in common with the Democratic Party.

Has anyone asked Chuck Schumer about this? Senate Minority Leader is on record calling BDS "anti-Semitism" https://t.co/LuD9WozXZh — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 17, 2019

***

Update:

There’s video, too. Lucky us:

Rep. Ilhan Omar defends the anti-Semitic BDS movement, compares it to the Boston Tea Party. pic.twitter.com/O5wvhxuJlM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2019

Disgusting. She’s disgusting.

1/ So, hold Israel and Hamas to the same standard, @ilhanMN? https://t.co/p6TsvDpwK3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 17, 2019

2/ Here's an RT from 2017: "…video of Israeli soldiers abusing Palestinian children…"https://t.co/Zv1nDENJVl pic.twitter.com/VqIdIZgVbo — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 17, 2019

3/ Here's the only tweet of @IlhanMN that even mentions Hamas: refers to Hamas as "an overseas political party that becomes the bogeyman." Equal? /Endhttps://t.co/fanWTSTl6G pic.twitter.com/xxNOHcxhht — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 17, 2019