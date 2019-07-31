Hey, you know what should really help AOC shed that “anti-Semite” label? Besides trivializing the Holocaust and agreeing that the Israeli government is “criminal” and giving Palestinians “no choice but to riot,” we mean.

How about promoting notoriously anti-Semitic groups? Let’s start with J Street, who took the opportunity to laud AOC for her recent anti-Israel radio interview:

“Criticizing the occupation doesn't make you anti-Israel, frankly. It doesn't mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” @AOC argues. “It means that you believe in human rights."https://t.co/147iEe7gAG — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) July 31, 2019

She’s so grateful for their support:

“True peace is not the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.” Thankful for the wide, intergenerational coalition of communities coming together – Israeli & Palestinian, Jewish & Muslim, American & around the world – seeking to advance that peace and justice. https://t.co/xs9hPp0Jv3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 31, 2019

Isn’t it difficult to advance peace and justice when you’re using the very loaded term “occupation”? And making excuses for people attacking Israel?

You just justified violence against Jews so don't even. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) July 31, 2019

But we digress.

J Street is not interested in coming together with Zionist Jews or their supporters. They don’t want to advance peace and justice so much as traffic in anti-Semitism and sow seeds of discord with regard to Israel.

As if that weren’t enough, AOC’s also promoting IfNotNow:

Thank you @AOC for the shoutout on @HOT97 and for tirelessly calling out Trump for weaponizing antisemitism and fighting for justice for all people — including American Jews, Israelis, & Palestinians. We have your back and it’s incredible to have a leader like you that has ours. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) July 31, 2019

If anyone’s weaponizing anti-Semitism, it’s AOC and groups like IfNotNow. If you’re not familiar with IfNotNow, you should be. They’re a rabidly anti-Semitic group with strong ties to other rabidly anti-Semitic groups.

If you want to discuss antisemitism then discuss it with representatives of the mainstream Jewish community not left wing, anti Israel antisemitic groups like @IfNotNowOrg — Jeffrey (@jpg710) July 31, 2019

AOC’s cozy relationship with groups like J Street and IfNotNow should raise the red flags even higher.

They’d love to live in peace, but when one side doesn’t believe in another’s right to exist, and would kill you in the drop of a hat, then yes there is a problem! Don’t know how you can defend that! — Mike Prince (@realPrincey24) July 31, 2019