In his explanation for the decision to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting Israel (except under a very specific condition in Tlaib’s case), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited their itinerary and offered up some insight into the organization that was sponsoring their trip to “Palestine”:

Turns out that that was only scratching the surface:

More from NGO Monitor:

On March 27, 2013 MIFTAH, a Palestinian non-governmental organization (NGO) founded in 1998 by Hanan Ashrawi (Chair of MIFTAH’s Board of Directors), published an article by Nawaf al-Zaru that repeated the antisemitic blood libel.1 He wrote, “Does Obama in fact know the relationship, for example, between ‘Passover’ and ‘Christian blood’… ?!  Or ‘Passover’ and ‘Jewish blood rituals…?! Much of the historical stories and tales about Jewish blood rituals in Europe are based on real rituals and are not false as they claim; the Jews used the blood of Christians in the Jewish Passover …” (translated from the original Arabic by NGO Monitor).

But wait! There’s more:

“Holy sh*t” is right.

But our firefighters are far too busy painting “critics” Omar and Tlaib as victims of sexist Israeli Islamophobes.

Hello? Is this thing on?

Damning for the press and for everyone who’s turning Omar and Tlaib into victims — including Omar and Tlaib themselves.

Update:

Some more on the delightful folks at MIFTAH:

Tells you even more about the people who stand with Omar and Tlaib.

Tags: anti-Semitismblood libelElder of ZiyonIlhan OmarIsraelMiftahneo-nazineo-NazisPFLPRashida Tlaibsuicide bombers