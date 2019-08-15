The Left (and at least one self-described “conservative”) was aghast after Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar would be barred from visiting Israel. Ilhan Omar claimed that the two members of Congress are being barred because Israel is implementing “Trump’s Muslim ban.” However, as we reported earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu cited Omar and Tlaib’s travel itinerary as one reason the two wouldn’t be welcome:

Here’s the itinerary that Netanyahu talked about in his tweets:

Wow, that’s… something else.

