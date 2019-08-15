The Left (and at least one self-described “conservative”) was aghast after Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar would be barred from visiting Israel. Ilhan Omar claimed that the two members of Congress are being barred because Israel is implementing “Trump’s Muslim ban.” However, as we reported earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu cited Omar and Tlaib’s travel itinerary as one reason the two wouldn’t be welcome:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu explains decision to bar Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar — and makes Tlaib an offer she'll likely refuse https://t.co/4sbmMoRKVr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 15, 2019

Here’s the itinerary that Netanyahu talked about in his tweets:

News flash: @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib never said anything about visiting Israel, this is their official schedule headline. Perhaps Palestine will still allow them to enter. pic.twitter.com/R25OWL5qFm — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 15, 2019

According to their own itinerary, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib chose to refer to Israel as “Palestine”.

Their trip there was little more than a self-indulgent ploy to delegitimize and malign the Jewish State from within its borders. pic.twitter.com/yjDEUeMayo — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 15, 2019

According to Israeli press, this was the itinerary of Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib's planned trip: pic.twitter.com/amctKxOoOl — Siamak Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) August 15, 2019

Wow, that’s… something else.

Okay, I didn't know this. They are definitely bad actors. I understand the decision a little more now. https://t.co/JXxae2RVub — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 15, 2019

Such a diplomatic embarrassment by two people who wanted to embarrass a US ally. https://t.co/mE7f0XS8vl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 15, 2019

This is the kind of disrespect those 2 haters of Israel put out. https://t.co/PYQAKYRQFt — robert krawczyk (@cabbobby) August 15, 2019

Apparently the “Palestine” schedule is real. Do people understand the implications that Israel does not have the right to exist? If anything confirms what the Pro-BDS bill is about, this is it. #therearenowords https://t.co/CUiAtmH2PC — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) August 15, 2019

