Well, we were waiting for this moment, and it’s finally arrived.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has weighed in on Israel’s decision to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, and it’s exactly what you’d expect:

Never mind that Israel is home to many Muslims and people of color (including even women!). Never mind that Tlaib and Omar are outspoken supporters of a movement that seeks to punish Israel for existing and have a long history of anti-Semitism. Netanyahu’s decision has to be rooted in Donald Trump’s bigotry. There couldn’t possibly be any other explanation.

