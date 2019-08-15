Well, we were waiting for this moment, and it’s finally arrived.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has weighed in on Israel’s decision to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, and it’s exactly what you’d expect:

MoC are frequently asked to visit Israel to “see things for ourselves.” But Netanyahu choosing to ban the only 2 Muslim women in Congress from entering tells the US that only *some* Americans are welcome to Israel, not all. Trump is exporting his bigotry &making matters worse. https://t.co/PFdMDxuIfJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2019

Never mind that Israel is home to many Muslims and people of color (including even women!). Never mind that Tlaib and Omar are outspoken supporters of a movement that seeks to punish Israel for existing and have a long history of anti-Semitism. Netanyahu’s decision has to be rooted in Donald Trump’s bigotry. There couldn’t possibly be any other explanation.

FWIW the itinerary literally called it Palestine not Israel. https://t.co/5DYhi2odO8 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) August 15, 2019

They support BDS, which isn’t allowed in Israel. Respect their laws. Also, why would they go to a place they’re boycotting? To start trouble, of course. — The Media (@Counterstreamed) August 15, 2019

They aren't getting barred for being Muslim. They're being barred for trying to undermine the existence of the country they're trying to visit and because they actively support terror groups that target Israel. — Legal Sense (@sense_legal) August 15, 2019

Nearly 18 percent of Israel's population is Muslim, and you’re trying to pass off the idea that it’s a bigoted wasteland because it won’t allow in two muslims who openly hate, denounce, and try to screw it over? You’re either an imbecile or a huckster. Which one is it? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 15, 2019