Ilhan Omar is really, really upset that she doesn’t get to visit Israel, you guys:

It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/v00ESmehXT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 15, 2019

Hard to feel much sympathy for someone who just got told she can’t visit the country she seeks to punish and whose existence she denies.

Or it's cause you've said many things in the past that make the people of Israel question if they should let you in… — Marko Brutus (@mbrutus2009) August 15, 2019

Maybe rethink attacking Israel and being the spokesperson for BDS. — skidoohd (@Skidoo73000) August 15, 2019

You're statement is a joke and totally disingenuous. What oversight were you planning to do on behalf of HFAC and foreign aid? You literally had ZERO mtgs planned with anyone from the Govt. If interested in oversight why didn't you go with 40 of your colleagues last week? https://t.co/YppL3FLoHQ — Matt Brooks (@mbrooksrjc) August 15, 2019

Israeli law is pretty clear. You're an advocate for the anti-Semitic #BDS movement, so you can't be granted entry into Israel. You're asking to be treated differently just because you are a member of Congress. You aren't above the law. https://t.co/MLEiWvxUIH — RJC (@RJC) August 15, 2019

And she has no business lecturing Israel — or anyone else, for that matter — on human rights.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.