Ilhan Omar is really, really upset that she doesn’t get to visit Israel, you guys:

Hard to feel much sympathy for someone who just got told she can’t visit the country she seeks to punish and whose existence she denies.

Trending

And she has no business lecturing Israel — or anyone else, for that matter — on human rights.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpIlhan OmarIslamophobiaIsraelMuslim banMuslimsPalestinePalestinians