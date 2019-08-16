As Twitchy told you yesterday, our best and bravest firefighters were apparently too busy trying to blame Donald Trump and the Israeli government for Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar’s planned Israel visit falling apart to note that Miftah, the organization sponsoring the trip, has a long history of vile anti-Semitism (including amplification of neo-Nazism).

You’ll no doubt be shocked to know that the media missed some other spots. Fortunately, Jeryl Bier didn’t:

Under the heading "Is Israel the Only Possible Homeland for Jews?", this article questioning the appropriateness of Israel as the location of a Jewish homeland was posted by Miftah, one of the sponsors of the proposed Tlaib/Omar visit to Israel:https://t.co/KX1PwrZGy1 pic.twitter.com/eMPOfhopYQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2019

"Only when Hitler arrived and the holocaust began did a large number of European Jews yearn to go to Israel… Without that influx, Israel would never have become the threat to the Palestinian Arabs that it is today." — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2019

"Were not under-populated Birobidzhan, Uganda or Argentina better opportunities to build an Israel?… Who knows, as that reality sinks into Israel consciousness, Jews might look at Birobidzhan with a fresh eye." — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2019

This stuff seems pretty newsworthy, no?

Some more digging into the organization sponsoring Tlaib and Omar. On certain topics, if there weren't conservative journalists there'd be no journalism at all https://t.co/BbhXdKHmBj — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 16, 2019

"Some more digging"… I mean, it never ceases to amaze me that reporters from the formerly credible NYT can't even bother to do a quick web search before just accepting Miftah's self-labeling at face value. How hard is this? — Jonathan (@Jon44444444) August 16, 2019

In all seriousness how is this not a story — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) August 16, 2019

Because it is totally fine to question the legitimacy of Jews and their right to their homeland. It's okay to say we are not indigenous. rules are different for Jews — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) August 16, 2019