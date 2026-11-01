BOOM: Pete Hegseth’s Dad Tells Little Man Abdul El-Sayed to Take ALL the Seats in 2 EPIC Pic-Posts

Brian Hegseth decided Halloween was the perfect night to publicly dunk on Abdul El-Sayed by framing him as the eternal benchwarmer whose parents are still out there hyping him up like he’s the star of the team.

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Hey, man, the little guy started it.

Tagging the Michigan candidate directly while posting a photo of supportive parents, the brother of the Defense Secretary turned a family snapshot into a political jab that treats El-Sayed’s ambitions as a sad high-school sports story that never quite took off. It’s the kind of personal mockery that skips policy entirely and goes straight for the “you were never that good” angle, complete with a follow-up reminding everyone the benchwarmer eventually made the high-school hall of fame — because apparently even that is supposed to land as an insult.

Yeah, we love it.

In a political climate already thick with Israel-related sniping and ad wars, Hegseth’s contribution is less about issues and more about reminding El-Sayed, and anyone watching, that some people still see him as the kid who mostly watched from the sidelines.

Sorry, the LITTLE KID who stayed LITTLE who mostly watched from the sidelines because he was too LITTLE.

Just two supportive parents still supporting their benchwarming son! Attn @AbdulElSayed Happy Halloween 🎃 https://t.co/B8KWVxlAVI — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) October 31, 2026

We love this. So much.

@AbdulElSayed BTW, the benchwarmer made his HS HOF. 🏉🏀🏆😅 https://t.co/0JtpUlgmv0 — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) October 31, 2026

OOPSIE.

What did you do, lil feller? Were you on the debate team?

@brianhegseth @AbdulElSayed Little Man Syndrome. https://t.co/VgsEC3nSAc — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 31, 2026

Beep beep!

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