Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Bond With Host Over ‘Brown Kid’ Parental Trauma — Gets Instantly Shut Down

When Abdul El-Sayed is being interviewed by a person who is not white, he immediately tries to bond over their shared 'aggrieved' status as minorities in America. That blew up in his face this time.

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Abdul El-Sayed uses race to try bonding with Hasan Minhaj and gets shut down instantly 🤣 EL-SAYED: "Something about being a brown kid whose parents, like, no matter what you do, you’re never enough..." MINHAJ: "Yeah...can I talk to you about strategy though?" https://t.co/jBgblEW5Uj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2026

This host wasn't having it. Heh.

The resentment here is insane, blaming the white man for your emotionally distant parents is such warped logic you almost feel bad for him — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) October 29, 2026

Someone should tell El-Sayed his mother abandoning him is not the fault of any white person. Also, white men also experience abandonment by a parent sometimes, white men are also poor sometimes and just because you're white, doesn't mean you have the perfect family circumstance. Also, the kid with the supportive intact family isn't inherently bad either.

Hating white people because their parents love them is a crazy take 🤣 — Brandon Lehman (@RetiredBrandon) October 30, 2026

The racial grievances run deep. Very dangerous. These people cannot win. — Daniel Keene (@Djkeene1) October 29, 2026

He's about ten times more toxic than Obama and that is saying something.

Just oozing resentment. There’s no set of circumstances that would make someone like this less aggrieved and entitled. It defines his psyche. — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 30, 2026

It's like he wants to punish people who had a better childhood than he did.

Sayed is clearly not psychologically fit to be a Senator. Everytime he speaks, he displays on odd combination of childishness, resentment, and aggression. — The Meteor Magazine (@TheMeteorBlog) October 29, 2026

It's short man syndrome mixed with Mommy issues.

It's impossible to listen to Abdul and not cringe - the tiny person / inferiority complex bleeds through EVERYTHING. Here he's concocted this idea that Pete Hegseth probably sat on the bench in sports.. so he can humblebrag that he was a brown kid who started every game. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 29, 2026

As if Pete Hegseth is also not a physically fit, talented athlete. Open your eyes, bro.

This is a new one to me. "Mediocre white men are entitled because they have loving parents." Also, bizarrely he's talking about Hegseth here, who was inducted into his HS Hall of Fame and played D1 basketball at Princeton — der erlkönig (@cvmonakow) October 30, 2026

Sayed needs to code switch between the racial resentment that forms the essence of Black and white progressive identity and the foreign policy focus of the American Muslim community. — Second City Bureaucrat (@CityBureaucrat) October 29, 2026

His wife is a psychiatrist. She needs to help her husband who has massive mental health issues.

Crazy psychology. El-Sayed just can’t accept that his Middle East immigrant parents, like many from second and third world societies, don’t understand (and have no interest in caring about) American extracurricular school activities because they come from parts of the world where there has been, historically, little value placed on child development. His parents didn’t really have childhoods in the sense that would be familiar to any American. The West, influenced by Christianity, is unique in emphasizing the need to nourish and pour love into children because we recognize their innocence and need for protection. El-Sayed can’t comprehend this essential distinction about the West and instead, tries to rationalize his parents’ provincial attitudes (despite being upper class Egyptians no less!) by saying that it’s actually stupid that white parents actually pour so much love into their kids bc some of those kids are just not even good at said sport. But he then goes on to pounder how much further in life he could have gone if his parents did that??? Yikes. — Alicia (@alicianieves__) October 30, 2026

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But then Abdul releases a video of him ostensibly doing a nighttime routine with his own daughters of reading books, cuddling and bonding. He needs to figure out what he actually values.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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