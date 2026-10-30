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Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Bond With Host Over ‘Brown Kid’ Parental Trauma — Gets Instantly Shut Down

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 9:24 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Bond With Host Over ‘Brown Kid’ Parental Trauma — Gets Instantly Shut Down
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

When Abdul El-Sayed is being interviewed by a person who is not white, he immediately tries to bond over their shared 'aggrieved' status as minorities in America. That blew up in his face this time.

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This host wasn't having it. Heh.

Someone should tell El-Sayed his mother abandoning him is not the fault of any white person. Also, white men also experience abandonment by a parent sometimes, white men are also poor sometimes and just because you're white, doesn't mean you have the perfect family circumstance. Also, the kid with the supportive intact family isn't inherently bad either. 

He's about ten times more toxic than Obama and that is saying something.

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It's like he wants to punish people who had a better childhood than he did.

It's short man syndrome mixed with Mommy issues.

As if Pete Hegseth is also not a physically fit, talented athlete. Open your eyes, bro. 

His wife is a psychiatrist. She needs to help her husband who has massive mental health issues.

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But then Abdul releases a video of him ostensibly doing a nighttime routine with his own daughters of reading books, cuddling and bonding. He needs to figure out what he actually values.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MENTAL HEALTH | BARACK OBAMA | PETE HEGSETH

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