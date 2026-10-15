BREAKING: Trump Announces Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan's Execution Won't Be Live Streamed

President Trump has announced that the execution by firing squad of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan will not be live-streamed. The decision ends speculation that the long-delayed carrying out of Hasan’s death sentence might be broadcast in real time, a possibility that had drawn both curiosity and sharp criticism online.

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Hasan, a former Army major, killed 13 people (12 soldiers, one civilian) and wounded more than 30 others in the 2009 attack at Fort Hood, Texas. He was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to death, but the case has spent years in appeals.

TOO many years in appeals.

Trump’s announcement makes clear that while the execution itself is finally moving forward, the public will not be able to watch it unfold on their screens.

BREAKING: President Trump announces Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan’s execution by firing squad will NOT be live streamed. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2026

The reaction on social media was immediate and split.

Some expressed disappointment that the event would not be available to view, while others treated the very idea of a live stream as ghoulish; they support the execution but don't believe it should be live streamed

Bill Melugin’s reporting of the decision quickly circulated, with commenters noting the contrast between the graphic nature of Hasan’s original crime and the decision to keep the final step out of public view. For many who have followed the case, the news is less about the method of execution and more about the fact that it is finally happening after more than a decade of delays.

Whether or not cameras are present, the outcome remains the same: the man responsible for one of the deadliest attacks on a U.S. military installation is scheduled to face the sentence a military court handed down years ago.

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