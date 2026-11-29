"Winning political parties are coalitions that maximize voter support," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweets. "Addition, not subtraction. When the GOP embraces that once again, the sooner we start winning again."

Advertisement

Winning political parties are coalitions that maximize voter support. Addition, not subtraction. When the GOP embraces that once again, the sooner we start winning again. G.O.P. Faces ‘Civil War’ Over MAGA Movement’s Future After Midterm Wipeout https://t.co/MPiWY5Y4KE — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 29, 2026

Addition in politics should not be hard. The idea is to bring more supporters, money, enthusiasm, organizational infrastructure, and attention, all of which in turn would produce more voters. That, then, would lead to the election of more candidates. But it takes some humility to figure that out. The party cannot sustain itself without an outward focus.

Having candidates willing to put themselves on the line matters, as well. And that leads to an important point worth bringing up in this context regarding Republicans. Belief in what you are doing matters. From time to time, Republicans can have a tendency to give off the impression that they are going through the motions but are not convicted to the core of their ideology about the principles to which they hold and the policies for which they campaign. That can make a big difference. One speaking from the heart on a matter has far more depth of passion and workable, innate knowledge than one who speaks from bullet points only. If Republicans believe in lower spending, tax cuts, trade policies that benefit Americans, deregulation, reforms in government, preventing a secularist agenda from being forced, and certain other key issues, explain it. Campaign with in-depth discussions about how such policies would work if implemented and why they would be important and in the best interest of the individual voter and the nation as a whole.

There are hundreds of millions of citizens, but not all vote. The Republican Party must figure out a way to meet such voters. They must bring additional people into the fold. When they begin to branch out, the returns could very well increase in like manner.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.